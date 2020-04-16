Overland Park, KS, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC, and BlueJay Mobile Health are pleased to announce their plan to offer BlueJay’s telerehabilitation (telerehab) platform, including BlueJay Telehealth and BlueJay Engage, to Bardavon’s National Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy (PT/OT) Provider Network.

After evaluating a variety of telerehab options in the marketplace, Bardavon chose BlueJay because of their exceptional HIPAA-compliant video conferencing capabilities, their patient engagement, coordination, and compliance tools, and their ability to scale to support the breadth of Bardavon’s Provider Network.

As a result of this technology alliance, Bardavon Provider Partners are eligible to receive special pricing on the BlueJay Mobile Health products.

“In this time of uncertainty and disruption, Bardavon is pleased to be a resource of clarity and consistency to our Provider Partners across the country. As clinics struggle to solve telerehab in their marketplace, we’re excited to present a “best-in-class” solution to our Network that allows them to focus on providing exceptional clinical care to the patients they serve,” said Dorothy Riviere, Bardavon’s Chief Clinical Officer. “Bardavon continues to prove that the benefits of being a Network Partner extend far beyond referrals and reimbursement—we truly partner with the practices that are treating our patients.”

For more information about joining the Bardavon Network or the Bardavon + BlueJay telerehab solution email providercontracting@bardavon.com.

