LIVINGSTON, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foster Farms is donating an additional 400,000 servings of poultry to community hunger relief organizations throughout California to help families impacted economically by COVID-19. Last week, the family-owned company announced a donation of two million servings of protein to food banks and community organizations on the West Coast, and in Louisiana and Alabama.

“The economic effects of COVID-19 have been devastating to communities,” said Foster Farms VP of Communications Ira Brill. “As an ‘essential’ company, we are working hard to keep food on retail shelves but also to continue to support organizations in our communities doing important work to address hunger during these unprecedented times.”

“In all of the years I have worked on the front lines supporting those in need, I have never seen such a steep spike in demand,” said Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of the Mission at Kern County in Bakersfield, one of the beneficiary organizations and among the few that continue to serve hot meals daily albeit in a revised format to accommodate social distancing. “Foster Farms’ donation comes at a critical time when our protein supply is low, and need has skyrocketed. We are grateful for their generous support in helping put food on the table for so many.”

Foster Farms encourages others to join in its efforts by donating to their local food bank or community organization. The hunger relief organizations receiving the most recent donation include:

Visalia Rescue Mission – Visalia

Kings Gospel Mission – Hanford

Victory Mission – Salinas

Mission at Kern County – Bakersfield

Union Rescue Mission – Los Angeles

Rescue Mission Alliance – Oxnard

Beacon Light Mission – Wilmington

Foster Farms maintains production facilities in California, Oregon, Washington, Louisiana and Alabama, and will be leveraging its resources to expedite relief efforts. The donations are a continuation of a decade-long commitment to fighting hunger and responding to community need in time of crisis.

About Foster Farms

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California’s Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company’s fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products that meet the quality and convenience needs of today’s home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. The company’s commitment to excellence, honesty, quality, service and people is a source of great pride, and, a longtime family tradition.

Food safety is Foster Farms' highest priority and the company would like to remind consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation and storage guidelines for the preparation of fresh poultry products. All fresh poultry products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety. Visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more.

