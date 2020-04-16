New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Outdoor Power Equipment Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Equipment Type ; Power Source ; Application and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882123/?utm_source=GNW

The growing traction of robotic lawn mowers among end users and demand for connected equipment will boost the outdoor power equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Globally, the outdoor power equipment market is experiencing an intense growth with regard to continuous infrastructural developments taking place across the globe.In addition, the growing investments in infrastructure and construction industry is fueling the demand for these equipment in the commercial sector.



The increasing focus on sustainable environmental growth, rising construction industry, and growing number of electric-powered equipment are among the key driving factors for the growth of the global outdoor power equipment market.North America held the largest share of the outdoor power equipment market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2020–2027.



Europe and APAC held the second and third position, respectively, in the global outdoor power equipment market in 2019.

The overall outdoor power equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the outdoor power equipment market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global outdoor power equipment market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in outdoor power equipment.

