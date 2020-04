Ljubljana, Slovenia, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. “OTC:(RAFA)” - Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is pleased to announce acquisition of all outstanding US and Australian patents from Vladislav Laskavy, PhD. The patents that the company has acquired will give the company access to several new technologies including the new generation immune modulator “XR.” The company intends to license XR in Thailand and Malaysia and start offering new revolutionary technologies to patients in Southeast Asia.



Further, to update shareholders on the impact of Coronavirus, Rafarma has not had to lay off or furlough any workers. The company still has more than 20 employees working in various capacities. Some have been repositioned temporarily. “Harvesting and production should continue as planned and we are prepared to weather the temporary economic uncertainty in the global markets. I believe the company will grow even stronger as the global economies recover from this pandemic and I see huge opportunity as countries get back with business as usual” CEO Vladimir Dolgolenko stated.

(307) 429-2029