Atari Token: Result of the First Round of Private Pre-Sales

First round closed by anticipation with full technical validation of the platform

Equivalent of US$514K transacted at a unit price of US$0.08 per Atari Token

Second round of private sales to open soon, with the same terms and conditions

Paris, France, April 16th, 2020 – The Atari Group, one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, is announcing the closing of the first round of private sales of the Atari Token, reserved for qualified investors and implemented by Atari Chain, Ltd, its Gibraltar-based subsidiary.

At the closing of this first round of pre-sales of the Atari Token, 74.19 BTC were transacted on the platform, corresponding to US$514K at a price per Atari Token of US$0.08. The majority of this round was placed with partners and the principal goal was to validate the functioning of the platform, the user interface and the integrity of the backend system. All the transactions were completed successfully.

A second round is in preparation, as announced on March 27, 20201. The terms and conditions offered to the qualified investors will be strictly identical to the terms and conditions offered during the first round. The Atari Group is also working on the launch of its own exchange platform. The second round of private sales is starting on Friday, April 17, 2020 and will close ten days after the launch of the exchange platform.

As a reminder, at this stage, the Atari Token can only be purchased using other crypto-currencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash).

Atari’s objective is to progressively develop the adoption and the use cases of the Atari Token throughout the ecosystem of interactive entertainment and of blockchain initiatives. The first use cases will be in the domains where the Group is already active: casinos using crypto-currencies, video games or blockchain games.

The Atari Token is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar), a company equally owned by Atari and the ICICB Group. The Atari Group is entitled to 35% of the revenue derived from the sales of the Atari Token. Atari Chain Ltd, is also working on the listing of the Atari Token on crypto-exchanges that could take place following the next rounds of private sales as well as the public sale, scheduled for early summer 2020 in the countries where the regulatory environment in place allows it.

Further information on the Atari Token is available on the dedicated website www.atarichain.com .

Disclaimer:

This release must not be published or distributed in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or Italy or in any other jurisdiction in which the offering or the sale of financial securities is prohibited by the laws in force. This release does not in any way constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy of any share or marketable security and no shares or marketable securities may be traded or be the object of any transaction in a State or a territory where the offer, the solicitation or the sale is illegal before the registration or the approval of the shares by virtue of the laws on marketable securities of this State or of this territory. This release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of November 4, 2003, as amended, particularly by Directive 2010/73/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of November 24, 2010, as amended and as transposed in each of the Member States of the European Economic Area.

The realization of the plans, and their operational budget and financing plan remain inherently uncertain, and the non-realization of these assumptions may impact their value.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/ . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser) – Catharina Prämhall

Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This is information that Atari SA. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on April 16, 2020 at 19h00 CET.







1 See press release “Launch of the Atari Token”: https://www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/press-releases/





