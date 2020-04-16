NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Engineering, Inc. (EEI), an industry leader and trusted advisor to the financial services industry, today announced expanded services offerings and banking platform solutions with ebankIT, a premiere global digital banking platform provider. The expanded offerings bolster EEI’s unique position as an Open Banking implementer/integrator and boosts ebankIT’s solutions presence in North America.

Both companies recently completed a webinar series focused around Open Banking Solutions for North America featuring what to expect from Opening Banking. Our speakers touched on the idea of limited access to traditional branch banking and greater focus around online banking services with Open Banking. Over 50 banks and wealth managers attended the series from North America. The webinar featured opening remarks from George Anderson, Founder of EEI & Renato Oliveira, CEO of ebankIT. Additionally, there was commentary from industry experts Arthur Wasson, Managing Director, Venture Banking Group at Signature Bank & Kate Drew, Fintech Strategy & Research Practitioner at Grant Thornton.

The attendees were given the opportunity to see demonstrations of the latest technology, strategy and solutions for Open Banking and Digital Transformation through the ebankIT Digital Platform. The replay of the featured webinar can be found at: https://resources.ebankit.com/signup-webinar-video . Additional information about available demonstrations and services from ebankIT are also available via this site.

“It is a unique time in the world in terms of how people interact with banks to access their money. Most financial institutions will require guidance on how to safely and securely grant that access. They will need to either develop or buy products to enhance the user experience and maintain leading edge products and services to attract and service their customers. EEI and ebankIT have a powerful combination of both to help financial institutions in North America,” said William Trapani, EEI’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This is a strategic program for both ebankIT and EEI.”

With ebankIT’s omnichannel digital banking platform, the opportunity now exists for North American Banks and Credit Unions to have a new and innovative way to provide full-service banking capabilities. Once connected to a core banking system, ebankIT allows banks to rapidly deploy world-class dynamic banking solutions for both their customers and in-house teams. (see www.ebankit.com for more details.)

In the second half of 2020, EEI and ebankIT will be hosting a series of live educational half-day seminars on Open Banking and banking solutions kicking off in New York in September.

About ebankIT

ebankIT is an international company that develops a leading omnichannel digital banking platform with capabilities to enable Banks and Credit Unions to run lean, run smart and innovate fast. ebankIT’s mission is to help the banking business realize their full potential, strengthen customer relationships while minimizing costs and increase digital revenues. Operating at a global scale, ebankIT is helping customers to transform their businesses by delivering a fast-seamless omnichannel Digital Banking Transformation with an innovative banking platform with out-of-the-box omnichannel capabilities.

For more information, please visit: www.ebankIT.com

About Enterprise Engineering, Inc. (EEI)

EEI has been a trusted advisor to the financial services industry since 1995. From the outset EEI has been successfully guiding our clients through the challenges of digital transformation and Open Banking. We advise, build and improve on leading-edge solutions that offer secure, competitive advantages to our customers. EEI was recently named “20 Most Promising Big Data Solutions” by CIO Review and “Best Global Financial Solutions Provider of the Year” by M&A Today: Global Awards. We were also named a “Leading Provider of Financial Services Technology Solutions” by Wealth and Finance.

For more information, please visit www.joineei.com