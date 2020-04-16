NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX ) (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Delpharm (“Delpharm”), a leading contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO), for the clinical drug product supply of its MS1819 therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI).



Under the terms of the agreement, Delpharm will manufacture AzurRx’s MS1819 cGMP batch that will be used in the Phase 2b OPTION 2 Clinical Trial for the treatment of EPI in patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF). As preparation for the cGMP batch, the drug product manufacturing process was transferred to Delpharm and they have successfully produced a non-GMP batch. This marks the first time in which MS1819 has been manufactured with enteric capsules, which will be used in the OPTION 2 Trial to deliver MS1819 drug product during the duodenal phase of digestion.

“We are very pleased to have Delpharm continue to be our MS1819 manufacturing partner as we prepare for the launch of our OPTION 2 Clinical Trial,” said James Sapirstein, CEO of AzurRx BioPharma. “We greatly appreciate Delpharm’s commitment to continue working through the COVID-19 pandemic to produce our clinical study drug product, which will enable us to meet our planned timelines and initiate the study in Q2 2020, as expected.”

“Delpharm is very proud to play a role in supporting AzurRx’s clinical trial and helping cystic fibrosis patients gain access to this promising new treatment,” added Sébastien Aguettant, CEO of Delpharm.

About MS1819

MS1819 is a recombinant lipase enzyme for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) associated with cystic fibrosis (CF) and chronic pancreatitis (CP). MS1819, supplied as an oral non-systemic biologic capsule, is derived from the yarrowia lipolytica yeast lipase and breaks up fat molecules in the digestive tract of EPI patients so that they can be absorbed as nutrients. Unlike the standard of care, the MS1819 synthetic lipase does not contain any animal products.

About Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) is a condition characterized by a deficiency of the pancreatic digestive enzymes in the intestinal tract needed to breakdown the nutrients in food so that they can be properly absorbed. This deficiency results in abdominal discomfort and pain, frequent bowel movements, steatorrhea, poor fat absorption, weight loss and chronic malnutrition.



There are approximately 90,000 patients in the U.S. with EPI caused by chronic pancreatitis according to the National Pancreas Foundation, and more than 30,000 patients with EPI caused by CF according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The current therapeutic standard of care for these patients are porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) pills.

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY, with scientific operations based in Langlade, France and clinical operations in Hayward, California. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.azurrx.com .

About Delpharm

Delpharm is a European leader in contract manufacturing and development of medicines for pharmaceutical companies, generating €750m turnover and is wholly owned by its management. Delpharm operates 17 manufacturing plants across Europe and Canada providing the majority of dosage forms available on the market, clinical batches manufacturing for Phases 1-3, and full development services. Additional information on Delpharm can be found at www.delpharm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, including those related to the clinical development of MS1819 and the results of its clinical trials, are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

