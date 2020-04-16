TORONTO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), the technology-driven global insight partner, have launched Pop-up Panel Communities, an agile branded community tool which can be deployed in just 14 days.



Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, states, “As business leaders look to navigate these unprecedented times, we know it’s not business as usual. Our operational and technical teams at Maru have been working hard in the last few weeks to uncover innovations and key efficiencies that allow us to deploy a branded Maru/HUB Panel Community in just 14 days so that clients can connect with customers faster than ever before.”

“This speed of set-up means that, as governments start to plan exit strategies to the current social restrictions in place, brands will have a ready-made community of customers to turn to as they start to plan their own strategies to re-opening and re-building their businesses.”

The flexible pop-up community tool can be used over any defined period of time, from as little as just four weeks to six months and includes all standard panel community functionality – including quantitative surveys, agile polls, qualitative discussions and full access to Maru’s integrated System 1 and System 2 toolkit.

Andrew Grenville, Chief Research Officer at Maru/Matchbox, explains, “Business leaders have never faced the challenges they do today. Effectively connecting with customers and understanding their changing behaviors and emotions is absolutely fundamental to navigating the upcoming weeks and months. Our own tracking shows that, as consumers, we want our voices heard more than ever and are ready and willing to help when it comes to shaping the future of brands. Our hope at Maru is that our agile, rapid-response panel community tool will make it easier for leaders to connect with their customers and ultimately protect and grow their business.”

Pop-up Panel Communities are powered by Maru/HUB , Maru’s global technology ecosystem. Boasting some of the industry’s highest security standards, all feedback is stored alongside data from other Maru/Matchbox and Maru/Blue projects, as well as integrated data streams, to deliver reliable, commercial insights across all areas of business.

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

About Maru/HUB

Maru/HUB is an instant access platform that gives you meaningful insights to fuel confident business decisions. Maru/HUB is a fully scalable technology platform. It can be used for projects of any size, from small, ad hoc projects to enterprise-wide programs. It is powered by AI with first-class ingestion capabilities.

Unlike other insights providers with bolt-on technologies, our team of experts has been building and developing our secure proprietary platform infrastructure for the last 15 years. The technology platform is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and adheres to the highest level of data security and compliance.