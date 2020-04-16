SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc, the leading document automation software for small and medium sized businesses, is pleased to announce it has been named a winner across three separate categories in the G2 Best Software Awards. The awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.



As an essential tool for sales teams that helped close more than $20 billion in deals in 2019, PandaDoc is proud to have been the highest-ranked esignature, document generation, and document automation solution within the Top 50 Best Tools for Sales. PandaDoc’s all-in-one document automation software also ranked #12 in the Top 50 Products for Small Businesses, and #41 in the Top 100 Software Products, with top ratings by actual customers.

“As a customer-centric company, we’re incredibly proud of this validation from our customers,” said Sergey Barysiuk, CTO and co-founder at PandaDoc. “Over the past year, we have continued to uplevel our solution based on customer feedback, and we’re honored that our customers consider PandaDoc a critical tool in their arsenal that empowers them to win more and do business from anywhere.”

Real customer reviews that contributed to these awards include:

"An easy online application for creating sharp, professional and interactive sales documents. . . . I don't have to worry about rigid formatting restrictions that are often present in traditional document creation software. The look of most of the templates look nice and professional and fit closely to many of our common business documents needs. With PandaDoc, we can keep most, if not all, [of] our sales collaboration, presentation, data analysis and follow-up activities in the digital space. I really like how PandaDoc gives us instant metrics on our documents' user interactions.” - Senior Account Manager

“Customized and interactive. We are a small company and did not have an easy process to provide quotes for our services to clients. PandaDoc has been life changing! It allows us to pull in many different services to customize for each client's needs. Once sent, the client can change quantities and services to easily modify the quote. PandaDoc reps worked with our company to set up documents that are easy to use, save us time, and allow our clients to use interactively.” - Small Business Account Manager

From over 57,844 software companies on G2, the Best Software Companies 2020 Lists are based on data from over 1 million authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews, which spanned across 77,381 software products, were written and published between January 1, 2019 and March 3, 2020, and were each vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy.

Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2Crowd.com between January 1, 2019, to March 3, 2020. All scores are calculated using G2’s algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here. Further information on methodology is available upon request.



About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, over 17,000 customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, sales teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience, which led to over $20B in closed deals in 2019. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

