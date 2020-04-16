TORONTO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With meat production systems compromised by the need to shut down processing facilities due to the health crisis, now is the time for Canada to begin a 'great shift' away from animal consumption.

The Animal Alliance of Canada and the Animal Protection Party of Canada is calling on the Canadian government to take steps to ensure the best possible health outcomes for Canadians during and after the pandemic has cleared by encouraging people to reduce and transition off of meat and dairy products.



Jordan Reichert, campaigner for Animal Alliance and deputy leader of the Animal Protection Party issued the following statement:



"Revisions to the Canadian Food Guide in 2019 were an evidenced-based shift away from meat and dairy products. With the current health crisis before us, now is the time to be reinforcing the positive health outcomes of reduced animal consumption and phasing out these industries."



SARS, H1N1, Ebola, and the current COVID-19 pandemic are zoonotic diseases that originated in animal sources and spread to humans. Reducing intensive animal agriculture is an opportunity to reduce the rise and spread of zoonotic diseases in the future.



"We have a tremendous opportunity to take pro-active measures against further outbreaks, reduce animal suffering, and improve the health of Canadians by encouraging a shift towards a plant-based diet."

Jordan Reichert: 250-216-0562, jordan@animalalliance.ca, jordan@animalprotectionparty.ca



