MONDOVI, Wis., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported a 1.3% improvement in net income to $13.7 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, from $13.5 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

    
 Operating Results Comparison  
  

Net income used to calculate the percentage increase from 2017 to
2018 below excludes a $56.5 million deferred income tax benefit in
the fourth quarter of 2017.

 		  
   Percentage Percentage Percentage 
   Increase Increase Increase 
   Three Months Year Year 
   Ended Ended Ended 
   March 31, December 31, December 31, 
   2020 vs. 2019 2019 vs. 2018 2018 vs. 2017 
            
 Operating revenue 9.9 7.1% 12.8% 
            
 Operating income 1.7% 8.7% 23.7% 
            
 Net income 1.3% 11.0% 62.7% 
   

Operating revenue improved 9.9% to a record $218.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 from $199.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 10.2% to $193.4 million for the 2020 quarter from $175.5 million for the 2019 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $25.2 million for the 2020 quarter from $23.6 million for the 2019 quarter.

Operating income improved 1.7% to $18.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 from $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 91.8% for the first quarter of 2020 and 91.1% for the first quarter of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 90.7% for the 2020 quarter and 89.9% for the 2019 quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten said, “I genuinely appreciate our talented drivers, maintenance personnel and our employees across all functions and regions whose bright, hard work consistently drives our strong operating results. Our disciplined execution of our unique multifaceted business model across our diverse and growing customer base, including our ability to quickly make data-driven decisions and adjustments utilizing our in-house operating technology, has and will continue to be one of our key strengths as we proactively navigate through these most volatile, disruptive times. We added 101 Dedicated and 73 Truckload tractors during the first quarter on top of our growth of 329 Dedicated and 101 Truckload tractors throughout 2019, all while further tightening our stringent hiring standards for experienced drivers. We embrace our responsibility to keep our valued employees safe and healthy as they each contribute to our transporting and distributing the food, beverages and other consumer goods essential to millions of people in North America.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

  March 31,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except share information) 2020  2019 
    (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $36,136  $31,461 
Receivables:        
Trade, net  94,276   90,712 
Other  10,077   11,055 
Prepaid expenses and other  19,058   20,938 
Total current assets  159,547   154,166 
         
Property and equipment:        
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other  937,389   904,237 
Accumulated depreciation  (274,047)  (263,843)
Net property and equipment  663,342   640,394 
Other noncurrent assets  2,029   2,026 
   Total assets $824,918  $796,586 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $34,821  $22,917 
Insurance and claims accruals  34,424   31,729 
Accrued and other current liabilities  21,881   21,680 
Total current liabilities  91,126   76,326 
Deferred income taxes  123,790   122,022 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  622   649 
Total liabilities  215,538   198,997 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued and outstanding		  -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares
authorized; 54,840,652 shares at March 31, 2020, and 54,703,466
shares at December 31, 2019, issued and outstanding		  548   547 
Additional paid-in capital  79,730   79,465 
Retained earnings  529,102   517,577 
Total stockholders’ equity  609,380   597,589 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $824,918  $796,586 
         

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months 
  Ended March 31, 
(In thousands, except per share information)   2020    2019 
         
Operating revenue $218,646  $199,023 
         
Operating expenses (income):        
Salaries, wages and benefits  72,761   63,524 
Purchased transportation  40,445   38,249 
Fuel and fuel taxes  28,297   27,677 
Supplies and maintenance  12,228   11,121 
Depreciation  25,427   22,543 
Operating taxes and licenses  2,639   2,333 
Insurance and claims  12,284   9,875 
Communications and utilities  1,985   1,950 
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment  (1,555)  (1,548)
Other  6,103   5,566 
         
Total operating expenses  200,614   181,290 
         
Operating income  18,032   17,733 
         
Other  (97)  (278)
         
Income before income taxes  18,129   18,011 
         
Income taxes expense  4,411   4,465 
         
Net income $13,718  $13,546 
         
Basic earnings per common share $0.25  $0.25 
         
Diluted earnings per common share $0.25  $0.25 
         
Dividends declared per common share $0.04  $0.03 
         

                                                                                                                                                         

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
   

          Dollar  Percentage 
          Change  Change 
  Three Months  Three Months  Three Months 
  Ended  Ended  Ended 
  March 31,  March 31,  March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2020  2019  2020 vs. 2019  2020 vs. 2019 
Operating revenue:                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $83,857  $80,167  $3,690   4.6%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue  11,275   11,555   (280)  (2.4)
Total Truckload revenue  95,132   91,722   3,410   3.7 
                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  64,159   48,924   15,235   31.1 
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue  10,878   8,801   2,077   23.6 
Total Dedicated revenue  75,037   57,725   17,312   30.0 
                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  20,594   19,755   839   4.2 
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue  3,086   3,216   (130)  (4.0)
Total Intermodal revenue  23,680   22,971   709   3.1 
                 
Brokerage revenue  24,797   26,605   (1,808)  (6.8)
                 
Total operating revenue $218,646  $199,023  $19,623   9.9%
                 
Operating income:                
Truckload $6,785  $7,555  $(770)  (10.2)%
Dedicated  8,533   5,515   3,018   54.7 
Intermodal  1,306   2,394   (1,088)  (45.4)
Brokerage  1,408   2,269   (861)  (37.9)
Total operating income $18,032  $17,733  $299   1.7%
                 
Operating ratio:                
Truckload  92.9%  91.8%        
Dedicated  88.6   90.4         
Intermodal  94.5   89.6         
Brokerage  94.3   91.5         
Consolidated operating ratio  91.8%  91.1%        

                                                                                                                                           

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months 
  Ended March 31, 
  2020  2019 
Truckload Segment:        
Revenue (in thousands) $95,132  $91,722 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $3,814  $3,859 
Average tractors(1)  1,691   1,616 
Average miles per trip  559   562 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)  11.2%  11.3%
Total miles (in thousands)  41,039   37,236 
         
Dedicated Segment:        
Revenue (in thousands) $75,037  $57,725 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $3,304  $3,382 
Average tractors(1)  1,494   1,125 
Average miles per trip  306   322 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)  0.7%  0.6%
Total miles (in thousands)  31,536   23,643 
         
Intermodal Segment:        
Revenue (in thousands) $23,680  $22,971 
Loads  9,737   9,251 
Average tractors  100   87 
         
Brokerage Segment:        
Revenue (in thousands) $24,797  $26,605 
Loads  16,108   15,266 
         
At March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019:        
Total tractors(1)  3,377   2,867 
Average age of company tractors (in years)  1.8   1.8 
Total trailers  5,420   5,313 
Average age of company trailers (in years)  2.6   2.5 
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)  1.6   1.9 


  Three Months 
  Ended March 31, 
(In thousands) 2020  2019 
         
Net cash provided by operating activities $43,480  $37,628 
Net cash (used for) investing activities  (36,632)  (6,736)
Net cash (used for) financing activities  (2,173  (2,129)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic  54,809   54,553 
Diluted  55,243   55,046 

       

(1)Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 106 and 46 tractors as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 
  
(2)Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.