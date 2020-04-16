MONDOVI, Wis., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported a 1.3% improvement in net income to $13.7 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, from $13.5 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Percentage Percentage Percentage Increase Increase Increase Three Months Year Year Ended Ended Ended March 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 vs. 2019 2019 vs. 2018 2018 vs. 2017 Operating revenue 9.9 % 7.1 % 12.8 % Operating income 1.7 % 8.7 % 23.7 % Net income 1.3 % 11.0 % 62.7 %

Operating revenue improved 9.9% to a record $218.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 from $199.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 10.2% to $193.4 million for the 2020 quarter from $175.5 million for the 2019 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $25.2 million for the 2020 quarter from $23.6 million for the 2019 quarter.

Operating income improved 1.7% to $18.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 from $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 91.8% for the first quarter of 2020 and 91.1% for the first quarter of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 90.7% for the 2020 quarter and 89.9% for the 2019 quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten said, “I genuinely appreciate our talented drivers, maintenance personnel and our employees across all functions and regions whose bright, hard work consistently drives our strong operating results. Our disciplined execution of our unique multifaceted business model across our diverse and growing customer base, including our ability to quickly make data-driven decisions and adjustments utilizing our in-house operating technology, has and will continue to be one of our key strengths as we proactively navigate through these most volatile, disruptive times. We added 101 Dedicated and 73 Truckload tractors during the first quarter on top of our growth of 329 Dedicated and 101 Truckload tractors throughout 2019, all while further tightening our stringent hiring standards for experienced drivers. We embrace our responsibility to keep our valued employees safe and healthy as they each contribute to our transporting and distributing the food, beverages and other consumer goods essential to millions of people in North America.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of the Company’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share information) 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,136 $ 31,461 Receivables: Trade, net 94,276 90,712 Other 10,077 11,055 Prepaid expenses and other 19,058 20,938 Total current assets 159,547 154,166 Property and equipment: Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 937,389 904,237 Accumulated depreciation (274,047 ) (263,843 ) Net property and equipment 663,342 640,394 Other noncurrent assets 2,029 2,026 Total assets $ 824,918 $ 796,586 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,821 $ 22,917 Insurance and claims accruals 34,424 31,729 Accrued and other current liabilities 21,881 21,680 Total current liabilities 91,126 76,326 Deferred income taxes 123,790 122,022 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 622 649 Total liabilities 215,538 198,997 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized;

no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares

authorized; 54,840,652 shares at March 31, 2020, and 54,703,466

shares at December 31, 2019, issued and outstanding 548 547 Additional paid-in capital 79,730 79,465 Retained earnings 529,102 517,577 Total stockholders’ equity 609,380 597,589 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 824,918 $ 796,586

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share information) 2020 2019 Operating revenue $ 218,646 $ 199,023 Operating expenses (income): Salaries, wages and benefits 72,761 63,524 Purchased transportation 40,445 38,249 Fuel and fuel taxes 28,297 27,677 Supplies and maintenance 12,228 11,121 Depreciation 25,427 22,543 Operating taxes and licenses 2,639 2,333 Insurance and claims 12,284 9,875 Communications and utilities 1,985 1,950 Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (1,555 ) (1,548 ) Other 6,103 5,566 Total operating expenses 200,614 181,290 Operating income 18,032 17,733 Other (97 ) (278 ) Income before income taxes 18,129 18,011 Income taxes expense 4,411 4,465 Net income $ 13,718 $ 13,546 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.03

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Dollar Percentage Change Change Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended March 31, March 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 vs. 2019 2020 vs. 2019 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 83,857 $ 80,167 $ 3,690 4.6 % Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 11,275 11,555 (280 ) (2.4 ) Total Truckload revenue 95,132 91,722 3,410 3.7 Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 64,159 48,924 15,235 31.1 Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 10,878 8,801 2,077 23.6 Total Dedicated revenue 75,037 57,725 17,312 30.0 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 20,594 19,755 839 4.2 Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 3,086 3,216 (130 ) (4.0 ) Total Intermodal revenue 23,680 22,971 709 3.1 Brokerage revenue 24,797 26,605 (1,808 ) (6.8 ) Total operating revenue $ 218,646 $ 199,023 $ 19,623 9.9 % Operating income: Truckload $ 6,785 $ 7,555 $ (770 ) (10.2 )% Dedicated 8,533 5,515 3,018 54.7 Intermodal 1,306 2,394 (1,088 ) (45.4 ) Brokerage 1,408 2,269 (861 ) (37.9 ) Total operating income $ 18,032 $ 17,733 $ 299 1.7 % Operating ratio: Truckload 92.9 % 91.8 % Dedicated 88.6 90.4 Intermodal 94.5 89.6 Brokerage 94.3 91.5 Consolidated operating ratio 91.8 % 91.1 %

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Truckload Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 95,132 $ 91,722 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,814 $ 3,859 Average tractors(1) 1,691 1,616 Average miles per trip 559 562 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 11.2 % 11.3 % Total miles (in thousands) 41,039 37,236 Dedicated Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 75,037 $ 57,725 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,304 $ 3,382 Average tractors(1) 1,494 1,125 Average miles per trip 306 322 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 0.7 % 0.6 % Total miles (in thousands) 31,536 23,643 Intermodal Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 23,680 $ 22,971 Loads 9,737 9,251 Average tractors 100 87 Brokerage Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 24,797 $ 26,605 Loads 16,108 15,266 At March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019: Total tractors(1) 3,377 2,867 Average age of company tractors (in years) 1.8 1.8 Total trailers 5,420 5,313 Average age of company trailers (in years) 2.6 2.5 Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.6 1.9





Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,480 $ 37,628 Net cash (used for) investing activities (36,632 ) (6,736 ) Net cash (used for) financing activities (2,173 ) (2,129 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 54,809 54,553 Diluted 55,243 55,046