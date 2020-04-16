SEATTLE, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neoleukin”) (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, announced today that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. To be admitted to the annual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/nltx2020 , stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability previously received. Further information regarding this change to the location of the annual meeting can be found in the supplemental proxy materials filed by Neoleukin with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2020.



About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements Neoleukin makes regarding its plans to hold the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin’s business and its financial results are detailed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

