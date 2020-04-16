WESTPORT, Conn., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after the close of market trading. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET.



The conference call will feature remarks by Elias J. Sabo, Chief Executive Officer, Ryan J. Faulkingham, Chief Financial Officer, David Swanson, Partner of Compass Group Management LLC (“CGM”), and Pat Maciariello, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of CGM. To participate in the call, please dial (855) 212-2368 (domestic) or (315) 625-6886 (international). The passcode is 4462978. Please dial into the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website, https://www.compassequity.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through May 8, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The passcode for the call and replay is 4462978. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Compass Diversified Holdings (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value. The company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our eight majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built technical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers ( 5.11 );



); The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards ( Advanced Circuits );



); The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets ( Arnold Magnetic Technologies );



); The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products ( Ergobaby );



); The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OE components ( Foam Fabricators );



); The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes ( Liberty Safe );



); The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming systems, creative indoor and outdoor lighting, and home fragrance solutions for the foodservice industry and consumer markets ( Sterno ); and



); and The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements as to our future operating results; our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; the impact of investments that we make or expect to make; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; and the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies.

We may use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); general considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.