CHICAGO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (the “Company” or “FreightCar”) announced today a change to the location and format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In light of public health concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and in an effort to protect the health and well-being of the Company’s stockholders, employees and representatives, the Annual Meeting will be conducted in a virtual-only format.

The meeting will still be held on May 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. CT. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, but stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2020 will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting through the virtual meeting platform. Stockholders may vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

To attend the Annual Meeting, stockholders may visit www.meetingcenter.io/279938535 and enter the 16-digit control number included on the notice, proxy card or voting instruction form previously distributed and the password “RAIL2020” where indicated. Stockholders may log in to the meeting platform beginning at 9:45 a.m. CT on May 14, 2020. Those without a control number may attend the Annual Meeting as guests by logging in to the same virtual meeting platform and following the instructions on the website for guest access. Guests will not be able to vote or ask questions.

All stockholders are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card, voting instruction form and notice of internet availability that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format and may be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have previously sent in proxies, or voted via telephone or by internet, do not need to take any further action.

The Company anticipates at this time that it will return to in-person (or hybrid) stockholder meetings, as per past practice, as soon as it is practicable and safe to do so.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

