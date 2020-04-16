VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) announces that it intends to rely on the temporary blanket relief (“Relief”) for market participants from certain regulatory filings published by Canadian securities regulators on March 23, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This Relief provides the Company with a 45-day extension to file its Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Filings”) and its Financial Statements and MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the “Q1 Filings”). Patagonia expects to file the Annual Filings on or before June 15, 2020 and the Q1 Filings on or before July 16, 2020.



The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to the Company’s Insider Trading Policy and such policy reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11­207. The Company also confirms that since the filing of its condensed interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2019 there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed in prior press releases.



About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a mining and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 350 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

