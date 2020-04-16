NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced a pre-emptive plan to support the U.S. aesthetic neurotoxin market in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We are in unprecedented times. As a result of COVID-19, social norms have evolved and the reliance on technology has accelerated. Since launch, the combination of our experienced sales force and uniquely designed digital platform has enabled the rapid market uptake of Jeuveau®. Moving forward, we expect an increasing dependence on our proprietary digital platform to support the customer experience,” commented David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As aesthetic practices begin to re-open, we plan to introduce a new stimulus program, executed through our fully integrated digital platform, to address customer profitability and consumer affordability.”

The shift towards greater digital reliance results in a reset of the Evolus expense base and will impact employees. As a result of these changes, Evolus will be a leaner organization, designed to service our broad customer base through an efficient business model expected to drive continued share penetration and capitalize on the long-term potential of the U.S. aesthetic neurotoxin market with a focus on the millennial consumer.

“I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and commitment to Evolus and in particular, those employees adversely impacted by the changes announced today,” further commented Mr. Moatazedi.

Financial Update

Evolus’ financial position remains strong. Preliminary, unaudited cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment were approximately $100 million as of March 31, 2020*. We anticipate our cash will continue to fund the company for more than twelve months.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.

