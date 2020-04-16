The global technical textile market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around US$ 293.5 Bn by 2027.



LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “ Technical Textile Market (By Material Type: Natural fiber, Synthetic polymer, Regenerated fiber, Mineral, Metal, Specialty fiber; By Process: Woven, Knitted, Non-woven, Others (knotted and braided); By Application: Mobiltech, Indutech, Meditech, Protech, Packtech, Agritech, Hometech, Clothtech, Buildtech, Others (Sportech, Oekotech and Geotech)) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 - 2027”.

Get Free Report Sample Pages for Better Understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1814

The market in North America is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market due to easy availability of required infrastructure for R&D activities. In addition, presence of major players operating in the country and high investment for product development is expected to further support the growth of target market in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth in the coming years due to increasing government business facilities for manufactures. In addition, player approach towards increasing the production capacity is expected to further support the growth of target market in this region.

According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in 2014-2015 India exported technical textile products worth US$1.7 bn.

Moreover, inclination towards emerging economies in order to increase the profit ratio is expected to further support the target market growth to a certain extent.

Rapid technological advancements in textile industry, coupled with high investment by manufacturers coupled with focus on development of advanced textile material that has high strength and versatility as compared to regular material is a major factor expected to drive the growth of global market. Rapid industrialization across the globe and demand for technologically advanced textile material with the primary focus on technical performance and functional properties rather than aesthetic and decorative characteristics.

Automotive sector is witnessing rapid advancements in developed and developing countries. With the growing passenger vehicle sale in emerging economies, coupled with growing consumers demand for products with better safety and improved quality is expected to support the growth of the target market. In addition, developing regulatory scenarios related to use of products vehicles is expected to further support the target market growth. Technical textile is widely used in automotive industry for applications such as interior trims, airbags, belt reinforcement, hood liners, filters etc.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/technical-textile-market

In addition, wide applicability of technical textile from industry verticals such as building and construction, agriculture, packaging, etc. is another factor expected to support the growth of target market. Construction sector is developing at a greater pace, material manufactures are focused on development of technologically advanced material that has improved strength and high modules. Technical textile tends to be a better alternative to the traditional materials such as cement, steel, woods, etc.

However, factor such as high cost of the end product is a expected to hamper the growth of the global technical textile market. The fluctuation in the raw material price increase the end product cost. In addition, low awareness of technical textile among consumers is expected to challenge the growth of the target market. Incidences of low awareness about the product among various end use industries are limiting the growth.

Technological advancements by major players, high investment for R&D activities and introduction of new cost-effective products are expected to create new opportunities for players over the forecast period. In addition, business development activities through strategic merger and acquisitions in order to increase the customer base and enhance the product portfolio are factors expected to further revenue support the target market growth.

In 2019, Vitrulan Group acquired fiber optic reinforcement business from Ahlstrom-Munksjö. This acquisition is expected to increase the Vitrulan Group product portfolio.

Browse More Related Reports, Click Here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/industry-categories/chemicals-and-materials

The global technical textile market is segmented into material, process, and application. The application segment is bifurcated into mobiltech, indutech, meditech, protech, packtech, agritech, hometech, clothtech, buildtech, and other (sportech, oekotech, and geotech). Among the application segment the mobiltech is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market.

Players operating in the global technical textile market are, Avintiv, Kusumgar Corporates, 3M, SRF, Ibena Textilewerke GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, SKAPS, E.I du Pont de Numours & Company, Ahlstrom, Avintiv, Kimberley Clark Corporation, Maccaferri, and Strata Geosystems Pvt. Ltd. High presence of players operating on the global level is resulting in high competitive scenario. In addition high investment for product development and new product offerings is expected to further increase the competition.

Market Segmentation

Market By Material Type

Natural fiber

Synthetic polymer

Regenerated fiber

Mineral

Metal

Specialty fiber

Market By Process

Woven

Knitted

Non-woven

Others (knotted and braided)

Market By Application

Mobiltech

Indutech

Meditech

Protech

Packtech

Agritech

Hometech

Clothtech

Buildtech

Others (Sportech, Oekotech and Geotech)

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1814

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1814

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting