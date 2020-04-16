DENVER, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (QEP or the Company) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Annual Meeting) in a virtual-only format, via live audio webcast, rather than in-person. The Company made the decision to change to a virtual-only format in light of the ongoing public-health crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, recommendations of health officials regarding large in-person gatherings, and the importance of safeguarding the health of all QEP stakeholders. The Annual Meeting will be held on the same date and at the same time as previously announced, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. MDT.



As described in the Company’s proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, shareholders as of the close of business on March 19, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting. To attend, participate in and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, shareholders of record must visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/QEP2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received to log in to the website.

For additional information regarding how shareholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The proxy statement for the Annual Meeting and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the 2019 Annual Report) are available at www.proxyvote.com and on the Company’s website at www.qepres.com under the “Investors" tab and then “Financial Information."

