ACHESON, Alberta, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced that in connection with the Company’s previously announced share purchase program in Canada and the United States (the “Purchase Program”) to purchase up to 2,300,000 of its common shares (the “Shares”), it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker.



Pursuant to the ASPP, the designated broker may purchase up to 1,585,091 Shares until the expiry of the Purchase Program on March 11, 2021. Such purchases will be determined by the broker at its sole discretion, based on the purchasing parameters set out by the Company in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. Purchases of Shares under the ASPP may be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange and alternative trading systems. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be effective as of April 21, 2020. The ASPP will terminate on the earlier of the date on which: (i) the Purchase Program expires; (ii) the maximum number of Shares have been purchased under the Purchase Program; and (iii) the Company terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms. Concurrent with the establishment of the ASPP, the Company will confirm to the broker that it is then not aware of any material undisclosed or non-public information with respect to the Company or any securities of the Company. During the term of the ASPP, the Company will not communicate any material undisclosed or non-public information to the trading staff of the broker; accordingly, the broker may make purchases regardless of whether a trading blackout period is in effect or whether there is material undisclosed or non-public information about the Company at the time that purchases are made under the ASPP. In the event that the ASPP is materially varied, suspended or terminated, the Company will issue a news release advising of such variation, suspension or termination, as applicable.

Outside of the ASPP, Shares may continue to be purchased under the Purchase Program based on management’s discretion, in compliance with the rules of the TSX and applicable securities laws. The Purchase Program commenced on March 12, 2020 and expires on March 11, 2021. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in the number of Shares available for purchase under the Purchase Program.

