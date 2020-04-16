NEWMARKET, Ontario, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANB Canada Inc. (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual audited financial statements (“Financial Statements”) and management’s discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2019.
A copy of the Financial Statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About the Business
The Corporation offers turnkey over-the-counter (“OTC”) sales and distribution services to manufacturers in the Canadian Food, Drug and Mass marketplace. The Corporation not only markets, sells, warehouses and distributes consumer OTC brands, but also helps manufacturers in a number of other areas including navigating Canadian regulatory guidelines.
Further Information
For further information, please contact:
Brent Larkan, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 647-280-8901
Email: blarkan@anbcanada.com
ANB Canada Inc
Newmarket, Ontario, CANADA
