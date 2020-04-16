The Board of Directors of Team Tankers International Ltd. has approved the Company's Annual Report for 2019.

The report is attached hereto and can also be downloaded from the Company's website: www.teamtankers.com.

The Board of Directors

Team Tankers International Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Hans Feringa, President and CEO

T: +1 203 341 3600





Jens Gisle Schnelle, CFO

T: +1 203 341 3600





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment