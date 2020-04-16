VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB) (the “Company” or “Lexington”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald McInnes as chief executive officer of the Company, filing the vacancy left by the resignation of Eric Willis.



Since 1993, Mr. McInnes has been the founder, president and a director of a number of public natural resource companies. He is currently the Chairman of Sun Metals Corp. and a director of Liberty Gold Corp. and Lattice Biologics Ltd. Mr. McInnes was a Director of Fronteer Gold Inc., founder of Kutcho Copper Corp. (formerly Western Keltic Mines Inc.) and cofounder of True Gold Mining Inc. and True North Nickel Inc.. He was the founder and Vice Chair and CEO of Plutonic Power Corporation, that invested $1 billion in creating BC’s largest independent clean power company. Mr. McInnes is a past Chair of the Independent Power Producers Association of British Columbia, a past Governor of the Business Council of British Columbia, past President and Director of the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia, and past Director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. He is a recipient of AME BC’s Gold Pan Award, a lifetime Achievement Award from CEBC, an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award and holds a Honorary Doctor of Technology Degree from BCIT.

On Behalf of the Board,

“Doug Janzen”

Doug Janzen

Chairman & Director

