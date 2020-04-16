VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) today announced that it is taking precautionary measures for its upcoming 2020 Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”), to reduce the risks related to gatherings and to protect the health and safety of its shareholders, directors, employees, and other stakeholders.



The AGM will be held at 12:00 p.m. Pacific on May 7, 2020 (the same date and time as previously announced). The location of the AGM has been changed to 1600-4720 Kingsway, Metrotower II, Burnaby, British Columbia.

Shareholders are encouraged to not attend the AGM in person, to vote in advance by way of proxy, and to appoint the Company nominees as proxyholder to limit the number of attendees. No refreshments will be available at the AGM and social distancing will be required.

A teleconference line will be available for shareholders and others to follow the AGM and the question-and-answer session that will follow the business of the meeting. Shareholders will not be able to vote or speak via the teleconference line during the AGM, and are invited to submit their questions in advance by May 5, 2020, by email to corporatesecretary@interfor.com .

The details of the AGM are:

Date: May 7, 2020 Time: 12:00 p.m. Pacific Location: 1600-4720 Kingsway, Metrotower II, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada Dial-In Number: 1-833-297-9919 Q&As: Shareholders may submit questions by May 5, 2020, by email to corporatesecretary@interfor.com

These changes to the format of the AGM are intended to reduce the potential risks associated with COVID-19, and they may be updated as necessary in accordance with evolving recommendations and directives of government and public health authorities.

This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s AGM that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Generally, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as: believe, expect, intend, forecast, plan, target, budget, outlook, opportunity, risk, strategy or variations or comparable language, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should, might, or will occur or not occur. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include assumptions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the requirements or recommendations of the government and public health authorities. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

