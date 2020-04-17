New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instant Noodles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443576/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.5 Billion by the year 2025, Packet will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$248.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$197.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Packet will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Blue Dragon

Kohlico Group

Mamee-Double Decker (M) Berhad

Nestlé India Ltd.

New Dragon Asia Food (Yantai) Co., Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nong Shim Co., Ltd.

PT. Indofood Sukses Makmur TBK

Samyang Foods Co., Ltd.

Sco-Fro Foods Ltd.

Tat Hui Foods Pte Ltd.

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

Uni-President Enterprises Corp.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



The World Gets a Taste of Japan

Recent Market Activity

Demand for Convenience Foods Sustains Growth in Instant Noodles

Market

Asia-Pacific: Leading Growth in the Global Instant Noodles Market

China: Following Years of Strong Growth, Sales of Instant

Noodles on a Decline

South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption

Europe: A Little Late to Join the Magic Ramen Fan Club

Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers

Competitive Landscape

Companies Shift to Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles

Market Saturates

Top Ten Instant Noodle/ Ramen Products

Global Competitor Market Shares

Instant Noodles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Blue Dragon (UK)

Kohlico Group (UK)

Mamee-Double Decker (M) Berhad (Malaysia)

Nestlé India Ltd. (India)

New Dragon Asia Food (Yantai) Co., Ltd. (China)

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nong Shim Co., Ltd. (Korea)

PT. Indofood Sukses Makmur TBK (Indonesia)

Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Sco-Fro Foods Ltd. (UK)

Tat Hui Foods Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (China)

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan)

Uni-President Enterprises Corp. (Taiwan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Asian Countries Form the Crux of Instant Noodles of the Market

Leading Instant Noodle Brands in the Select Major Instant

Noodle Consuming Countries Worldwide

Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions

Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food

Fortification

Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Fashions Wheat into a

Profitable Crop

Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant

Noodles

Issues Confronting the Industry

Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of

Culinary Cultures

Japan: A Victim of Its Own Popular Invention

Potential Health Issues Dog Instant Noodle Consumption





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 84

