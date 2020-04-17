New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fleet Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442637/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.6 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$956.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$800 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442637/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Fleet Management Systems: An Introduction
Recent Market Activity
Market Dynamics
Global Motor Vehicle Fleet Market - An Insight
Fleet Differences Galore in Various Regional Markets
Commercial Fleets Market Shifts Focus on Operational Efficiencies
Sustainability of Commercial Fleets
PEVs for Fleets: The Next Frontier
Competitive Scenario
Consolidation Becoming New Constant
Increasing Global Presence of Fleet Managers
Global Competitor Market Shares
Fleet Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AirIQ, Inc.
Aplicom Oy
Aspire Tracking Limited
Batrak Ltd.
BOX Telematics Ltd.
CarrierWeb, LLC.
CATERPILLAR, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Daimler Fleetboard GmbH
Donlen Corporation
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Modular Mining Systems, Inc.
Risk Technology Ltd.
SafeTrac Solutions Ltd.
TomTom International B.V.
Verizon Enterprise Solutions
V-SOL Limited
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fleet Management Systems: Lot More Than Just Track-and-Trace
Fleet Management Systems Helping Companies to Better Handle Jobs
Reducing Carbon Footprint
Duty of Care
Reducing Paper Trail
Enabling Compliance with Working Hours Regulations
Key Trends Impacting Fleet Management Systems Market
Shifting Focus of Fleet Decision-making Process
Cost-Containment
Ever-changing Regulatory Landscape
Unpredictability and Volatility of Fuel Prices
Engine Downsizing, Extended Service Life: New Fleet Trend
Vehicle Delivery Delays Forcing Fleets to Look for Various Options
Globalization of Shared Services for Improving Consistency
Utilizing Fleet Data for Improving Efficiency
Reimbursement Issues
Self-imposed Sustainability Targets
Standardization of Safety Programs
Increased Demand for Safety Features
Increasing Vehicle Acquisition Challenges
Shifting Segment Preferences
Softer Resale Values on the Horizon
Diesel Trucks Giving Way to Gasoline Powered Vehicles
Falling Hardware Prices Propelling Commercial Vehicle
Telematics Growth
Technological Trends Impacting Global FMS Market
Disintermediation of Vehicles
Internet of Things to Play Significant Role in Fleet
Digital Natives to Accelerate Technological Adoption in Fleets
Technology Leading Growth Opportunities
Autonomous Vehicles
Challenges Galore on Vehicle Front
Active Cargo Tracking Units Gaining Traction
Commercial Vehicle Telematics Playing Vital Role in Improving
Fleet Management Operations
Major Trends in Fleet Management Software
Cloud-Based Platforms: The New Buzzword in Fleet Management
Reducing Carbon Footprint: Goal of Next-Gen Fleet Management
Platforms
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Fleet Management Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Fleet Management Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Fleet Management Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Solutions (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Passenger Cars (Fleet Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Passenger Cars (Fleet Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Passenger Cars (Fleet Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Commercial Fleets (Fleet Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Commercial Fleets (Fleet Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Commercial Fleets (Fleet Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Fleet Management Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 16: United States Fleet Management Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 17: Fleet Management Systems Market in the United States
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Fleet Management Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Fleet Management Systems Market in the United States
by Fleet Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Fleet Management Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Review by Fleet Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Fleet Management Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fleet Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Fleet Management Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Fleet Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Fleet Management Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fleet Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Fleet Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Fleet Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Fleet Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Fleet Management Systems Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Fleet Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fleet Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Fleet Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Fleet Management Systems Market by Fleet
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Fleet Management Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 40: European Fleet Management Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Fleet Management Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Fleet Management Systems Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 44: Fleet Management Systems Market in Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Fleet Management Systems Market in Europe in US$
Million by Fleet Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Fleet Management Systems Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Fleet Management Systems Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Fleet Management Systems Market in France by Fleet
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Fleet Management Systems Market Share Analysis
by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Fleet Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Fleet Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Fleet Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Fleet Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Fleet Management Systems Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Italian Fleet Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fleet Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Fleet Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Fleet Management Systems Market by Fleet
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Fleet Management Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Fleet Management Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Fleet Management Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fleet
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Fleet Management Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Spanish Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 75: Fleet Management Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Spanish Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Review by Fleet Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Fleet Management Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fleet Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Fleet Management Systems Market in Russia by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 81: Russian Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Russian Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Fleet Management Systems Market in Russia by Fleet
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Fleet Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 86: Fleet Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Fleet Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Fleet Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Fleet Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Fleet Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 92: Fleet Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Fleet Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Fleet Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Fleet Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Fleet Management Systems Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Australian Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 102: Australian Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Fleet Management Systems Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Indian Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Fleet Management Systems Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Indian Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Review by Fleet Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Fleet Management Systems Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fleet Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Fleet Management Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: South Korean Fleet Management Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 114: Fleet Management Systems Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Fleet Management Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Fleet Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Fleet Management Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Fleet Management Systems Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fleet Management
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Fleet Management Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fleet Management Systems Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fleet Management
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Fleet Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Fleet Management Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fleet Management Systems Market
Share Analysis by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Fleet Management Systems Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 125: Fleet Management Systems Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Latin American Fleet Management Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 127: Latin American Fleet Management Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Fleet Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Fleet Management Systems Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 130: Latin American Fleet Management Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fleet Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Fleet Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Fleet Management Systems Market by
Fleet Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Fleet Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 134: Fleet Management Systems Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Argentinean Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Argentinean Fleet Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Fleet Management Systems Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Fleet Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 139: Fleet Management Systems Market in Brazil by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Brazilian Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 141: Brazilian Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Fleet Management Systems Market in Brazil by Fleet
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 145: Fleet Management Systems Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Mexican Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 147: Mexican Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Fleet Management Systems Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Fleet Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Fleet Management Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 152: Fleet Management Systems Market in Rest of Latin
America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Fleet Management Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Fleet Management Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fleet Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 155: Fleet Management Systems Market in Rest of Latin
America by Fleet Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Fleet Management Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Fleet Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 158: Fleet Management Systems Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: The Middle East Fleet Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: The Middle East Fleet Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: The Middle East Fleet Management Systems Historic
Market by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: Fleet Management Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Fleet Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: The Middle East Fleet Management Systems Historic
Market by Fleet Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Fleet Management Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fleet Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Fleet Management Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Fleet Management Systems Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 168: Iranian Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Iranian Market for Fleet Management Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fleet Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Fleet Management Systems Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 173: Fleet Management Systems Market in Israel in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 174: Israeli Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Israeli Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Fleet Management Systems Market in Israel in US$
Million by Fleet Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Fleet Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Fleet Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Fleet Management Systems Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Fleet Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fleet Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Fleet Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Fleet Management Systems Market by
Fleet Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Fleet Management Systems Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Fleet Management Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 186: Fleet Management Systems Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Fleet Management Systems Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Fleet Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Fleet Management Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type:
2009-2017
Table 189: Fleet Management Systems Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Fleet Management Systems Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Fleet Management Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Fleet Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Fleet Management Systems Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Fleet Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Fleet Management Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type:
2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Fleet Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 196: African Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Fleet Management Systems Market in Africa by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 198: African Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: African Fleet Management Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Fleet Management Systems Market in Africa by Fleet
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Fleet Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 131
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442637/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: