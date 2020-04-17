New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ad Insertion Servers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442634/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Ad Insertion Servers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$39.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$33.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ad Insertion Servers will reach a market size of US$155.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$314.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Ad Insertion Servers Market: Benefiting from Changing Video
Consumption Patterns and Focus on Targeted & Personalized
Advertising
Recent Market Activity
Growing Opportunities to Monetize the Rapidly Expanding Video
Entertainment Industry to Drive Ad Insertion Servers Market
Proliferation of VOD Content
Migration of Broadcasters and Cable Operators towards All-
Digital Networks
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ad Insertion Servers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Anevia S.A.S
ARRIS International plc
Beijing Topreal Technologies Co., Ltd.
Brightcove, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
DJC Media Group
Edgeware AB
Google, LLC
Harmonic, Inc.
Imagine Communications Corporation
Nokia Corporation
SeaChange International, Inc.
Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Broadcasters Turn to DAI Technology for Closing Revenue Gap
with Online Media Houses
Adoption of DAI Technology Tripping on Legacy Carriage Deals
Dynamic Ad Insertion Enabling VoD Content Monetization
Dynamic Ad Insertion Propelling Content Monetization
Server-side Ad Insertion: A Star in Making
Drawbacks of Client-based Ad Insertion Technology Shift Focus
to Server-Side Ad Insertion
Server-side Ad Insertion Offers Viable Option for Targeted Ads
on Multiscreen Devices
Issues with Server-side Ad Insertion Technique
Server-Side Ad Insertion Enabling Generation of User-friendly
Online Ads
Seamless Viewing Experience
Flexible Platforms, Simpler Delivery
Integrated Personalization Approach
Advances in Ad Insertion Technologies - Opportunities to
Increase Ad Revenues
Ad Insertion Technology Powering Live Streaming Market
Personalized Ad Insertion for Live Streaming Content
Broadcasting Rights Vital for Monetization of Live Streaming
Service
Video Advertising Benefiting from VPAID and VAST Ad Tags
Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) Ad Tag
Video Player-Ad Interface Definition (VPAID)
Cloud Ad Insertion: Service Providers Still in Wait and Watch
Mode for Using Cloud-based Ad Insertion Solutions
Analyzing the Advantages & Drawbacks of Cloud-based Ad
Insertion Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ad Insertion Servers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Ad Insertion Servers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Ad Insertion Servers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Ad Insertion Servers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Ad Insertion Servers Market in the United States: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Ad Insertion Servers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Ad Insertion Servers Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Ad Insertion Servers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Ad Insertion Servers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Ad Insertion Servers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Ad Insertion Servers Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Ad Insertion Servers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Ad Insertion Servers Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Ad Insertion Servers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Ad Insertion Servers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Ad Insertion Servers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Ad Insertion Servers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Ad Insertion Servers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Ad Insertion Servers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Ad Insertion Servers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Ad Insertion Servers Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Ad Insertion Servers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Ad Insertion Servers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 28: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Ad Insertion Servers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Ad Insertion Servers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Ad Insertion Servers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Ad Insertion Servers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Ad Insertion Servers Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Ad Insertion Servers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Ad Insertion Servers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ad Insertion Servers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Ad Insertion Servers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 41: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Ad Insertion Servers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Ad Insertion Servers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 44: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Ad Insertion Servers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Ad Insertion Servers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Ad Insertion Servers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Ad Insertion Servers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Ad Insertion Servers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Ad Insertion Servers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Ad Insertion Servers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Ad Insertion Servers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 57: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Israel in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Ad Insertion Servers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Ad Insertion Servers Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Ad Insertion Servers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Ad Insertion Servers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Ad Insertion Servers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Ad Insertion Servers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Ad Insertion Servers Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
