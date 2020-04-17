New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ad Insertion Servers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442634/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Ad Insertion Servers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$39.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$33.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ad Insertion Servers will reach a market size of US$155.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$314.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Adobe Systems Incorporated

Anevia S.A.S

ARRIS International plc

Brightcove Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

DJC Media Group

Edgeware AB

Harmonic Inc.

Imagine Communications Corporation

Nokia Corporation

SeaChange International Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Ad Insertion Servers Market: Benefiting from Changing Video

Consumption Patterns and Focus on Targeted & Personalized

Advertising

Recent Market Activity

Growing Opportunities to Monetize the Rapidly Expanding Video

Entertainment Industry to Drive Ad Insertion Servers Market

Proliferation of VOD Content

Migration of Broadcasters and Cable Operators towards All-

Digital Networks

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ad Insertion Servers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Broadcasters Turn to DAI Technology for Closing Revenue Gap

with Online Media Houses

Broadcasters Turn to DAI Technology for Closing Revenue Gap

with Online Media Houses

Adoption of DAI Technology Tripping on Legacy Carriage Deals

Dynamic Ad Insertion Enabling VoD Content Monetization

Dynamic Ad Insertion Propelling Content Monetization

Server-side Ad Insertion: A Star in Making

Drawbacks of Client-based Ad Insertion Technology Shift Focus

to Server-Side Ad Insertion

Server-side Ad Insertion Offers Viable Option for Targeted Ads

on Multiscreen Devices

Issues with Server-side Ad Insertion Technique

Server-Side Ad Insertion Enabling Generation of User-friendly

Online Ads

Seamless Viewing Experience

Flexible Platforms, Simpler Delivery

Integrated Personalization Approach

Advances in Ad Insertion Technologies - Opportunities to

Increase Ad Revenues

Ad Insertion Technology Powering Live Streaming Market

Personalized Ad Insertion for Live Streaming Content

Broadcasting Rights Vital for Monetization of Live Streaming

Service

Video Advertising Benefiting from VPAID and VAST Ad Tags

Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) Ad Tag

Video Player-Ad Interface Definition (VPAID)

Cloud Ad Insertion: Service Providers Still in Wait and Watch

Mode for Using Cloud-based Ad Insertion Solutions

Analyzing the Advantages & Drawbacks of Cloud-based Ad

Insertion Technology





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 48

