New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Defense Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442633/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.8 Billion by the year 2025, Defense Robotics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$297.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$303.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Defense Robotics will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AeroVironment Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Boeing Company

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Endeavor Robotics

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceaneering International Inc.

QinetiQ Group plc

Saab AB

Textron Inc.

Thales Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442633/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Robots: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Defense Robotics: The Unmanned Systems for Military Applications

Northbound Trajectory in Global Military Spending Bodes Well

for Defense Robotics

Increased Complexity in Global Security Landscape Creates

Conducive Environment

Key Global Tensions of 2016: A Review

Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Market Prospects

Reduced Number of Casualties

High Precision & High Efficiency

Fatigueless Functioning

Support for Any Terrain Type

Cost Benefits

Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

The US: Key Revenue Contributor

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Defense Robotics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AeroVironment, Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Boeing Company

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Endeavor Robotics

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceaneering International, Inc.

QinetiQ Group plc

Saab AB

Textron Inc.

Thales Group





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drive Momentum in Defense

Robotics Market

Select Widely Deployed Military UAVs: A Snapshot

Small UAVs Gain Traction in Short-Range ISR Operations

MALE & HALE UAVs Suffice Military Needs in Long-Range Tactical

Missions

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV): An Emerging Segment

Solar Powered UAV Elicit Increasing Interest Worldwide

Futuristic UAV Designs Seek to Proliferate the Market

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Enable Seamless Efficiency in

Ground Operations

Robotic Arms Enhance the Functionality of UGVs

New Line of Ground Robots to Widen Market Prospects of UGVs

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs) Gain Critical Interest in

Maritime Operations

USVs Seek Bigger Role in Maritime Operations

UUVs Make Steady Progress

Guidance Technologies: The Backbone for Defense Robotics

GPS Renders Unmatched Proficiency in Route Navigation

Collaboration with Manned Systems: The New Focus Areas





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Defense Robotics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Defense Robotics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Defense Robotics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Defense Robotics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Defense Robotics Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Defense Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Defense Robotics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Defense Robotics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Defense Robotics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Defense Robotics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Defense Robotics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Defense Robotics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Defense Robotics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 14: European Defense Robotics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Defense Robotics Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Defense Robotics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Defense Robotics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Defense Robotics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Defense Robotics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Defense Robotics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Defense Robotics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: Defense Robotics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Defense Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 24: Defense Robotics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Defense Robotics Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Defense Robotics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Defense Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Rest of World Defense Robotics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442633/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001