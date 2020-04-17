New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442624/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.1 Billion by the year 2025, Electronic Displays will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$531.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$447.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electronic Displays will reach a market size of US$575 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442624/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Flexible Electronics: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Wide Addressable Market Creates Fertile Environment
Market Prospects Hinge On R&D Breakthroughs
Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Regional Market
Developed Regions to Remain as Key Revenue Contributors
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flexible Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company
BASF SE
Blue Spark Technologies
BrightVolt, Inc.
Cymbet Corporation
Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
E Ink Holdings, Inc.
Fujikura Ltd.
Japan Display Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc.
Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)
Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
Nitto Denko Corporation
Plastic Logic Germany
Pragmatic Printing Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
Thin Film Electronics ASA
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Flexible Displays Drive Momentum in the Flexible Electronics
Market
OLEDs Emerge As Key Product Segment
New Investments in OLED Vertical to Prop Up Market Prospects
Polyimide Varnish: Substrate Material of Choice for Flexible
Displays
E-paper Seeks Role in Flexible Displays Domain
Technological Progression to Accelerate Market Growth
Flexible Batteries Underpin Sales Growth
Flexible Batteries Find Wider Acceptance in Smart Packaging
Move towards Thin-Film Batteries: The Ongoing Trend
Thin Film Batteries Vs Coin Cells: A Comparison
Flexible Sensors Aim to Penetrate Global Sensors Market
Key Unmet Demands of Silicon Sensors to Drive Business Case for
Flexible Sensors
Biosensors Lead the Charge
Flexible PV Technologies Make a Cut
Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Emerges as Viable Processing Technology
Key Benefits Offered Drive Deployment of R2R Technology
Advancements in FPCs Prop Up Prospects for Flexible Electronics
Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits
’Light as a Feather’ - New Technology Takes Flexible Circuits
to New Level
Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for
Transparent Flex Circuits
Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing
Power, Open New Design Possibilities
Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling
Power Fluctuations
Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates
Market Growth
Key CE Categories for Flexible Electronics
Smartphones
Flexible Display Phones by Company
Tablets PCs
Laptops
Television (TV)
Wearables
Flexible Electronics Seek Role in Automotive
Uptrend in Automotive Production Bodes Well
Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Intelligent Highway
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs Well
Key Healthcare Electronics Segments for Flexible Electronics
Medical & Diagnostic Equipment
Portable & Home Health Solutions
Telehealth & Telemedicine Technologies
Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses Flexible Electronics
Increased Investments on Smart Cities to Generate Parallel
Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Flexible Electronics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Flexible Electronics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Electronic Displays (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Electronic Displays (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Electronic Displays (Component) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Batteries (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Batteries (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Batteries (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Components (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Components (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Components (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Consumer Electronics (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Consumer Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Sensing (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Sensing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Sensing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Energy & Power (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Energy & Power (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Energy & Power (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Defense & Aerospace (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Defense & Aerospace (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Defense & Aerospace (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Flexible Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analysts
Table 34: United States Flexible Electronics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Flexible Electronics Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Flexible Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Flexible Electronics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Flexible Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Flexible Electronics Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Flexible Electronics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Flexible Electronics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Flexible Electronics Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Flexible Electronics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Flexible Electronics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible
Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Flexible Electronics Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Flexible Electronics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Flexible Electronics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Flexible Electronics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Flexible Electronics Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Flexible Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 58: European Flexible Electronics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Flexible Electronics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 62: Flexible Electronics Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Flexible Electronics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: Flexible Electronics Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Flexible Electronics Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: French Flexible Electronics Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Flexible Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Flexible Electronics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Flexible Electronics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Flexible Electronics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Flexible Electronics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Flexible Electronics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Flexible Electronics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for Flexible Electronics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Flexible Electronics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Flexible Electronics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Flexible Electronics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Flexible Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Flexible Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Flexible Electronics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Flexible Electronics Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Flexible Electronics Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Spanish Flexible Electronics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Flexible Electronics Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Flexible Electronics Market in Russia by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Flexible Electronics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Flexible Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Flexible Electronics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 104: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Flexible Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Flexible Electronics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Flexible Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Flexible Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Flexible Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Flexible Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Flexible Electronics Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Flexible Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Flexible Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Flexible Electronics Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Flexible Electronics Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Flexible Electronics Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Flexible Electronics Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Indian Flexible Electronics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Flexible Electronics Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Flexible Electronics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Flexible Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 132: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Flexible Electronics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Flexible Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible
Electronics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Flexible Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Flexible Electronics Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Flexible Electronics in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Flexible Electronics Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Flexible Electronics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 152: Flexible Electronics Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Flexible Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Flexible Electronics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Flexible Electronics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Flexible Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Flexible Electronics Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Flexible Electronics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Flexible Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Flexible Electronics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Flexible Electronics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Flexible Electronics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Flexible Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Flexible Electronics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Flexible Electronics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Flexible Electronics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Latin America
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Flexible Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Flexible Electronics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Flexible Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 174: Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 176: Flexible Electronics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Historic Market
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Flexible Electronics Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 182: Flexible Electronics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Flexible Electronics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Flexible Electronics Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible
Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Iranian Flexible Electronics Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 191: Flexible Electronics Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Flexible Electronics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 194: Flexible Electronics Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Flexible Electronics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Flexible Electronics Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flexible Electronics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Flexible Electronics Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Flexible Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Flexible Electronics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Flexible Electronics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 204: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Flexible Electronics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Flexible Electronics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Flexible Electronics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Flexible Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Flexible Electronics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 213: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Flexible Electronics Market in Africa by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Flexible Electronics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Flexible Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 135
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442624/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: