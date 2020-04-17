New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442623/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$536 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$453.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$637.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Array Systems Computing, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Bharat Electronics Limited

Datasoft Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Epiq Solutions, LLC

Ettus Research

FlexRadio Systems, Inc.

Harris Corporation

Microtelecom Srl

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

SDRplay

Signalscape, Inc.

Thales Defense & Security, Inc.

ViaSat, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Software Defined Radio: Revolutionizing Radio Communications

Through Cross-Functionality

Recent Market Activity

A Review of SDR?s Technology Prowess

Market Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Software Defined Radio (SDR) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Military Communications’ Growing Dependency on Software

Communications Architecture (SCA) Drives the Indispensability

of SDRs

Stable Gains in Defense Budgets in Developing Countries Provide

the Foundation for the Growth of Military SDRs

Joint Tactical Radio (JTR) Radios Replace Traditional Radios in

the Military Sector

SDR for Integrated C4ISR

Increasing Investments in Public Safety and Disaster

Preparedness to Provides Opportunity for Growth

Growing Adoption of Land Mobile Radio in Commercial &

Industrial Sectors to Expand the Addressable Opportunity for

SDRs

Wireless Radio Base Stations Evolve Towards SDR Based Architecture

Software RAN Enables Reduction in Base Station Costs

Virtualized Base Station - A Key Benefit of SDR-Based Software RAN

SDR Rises in Popularity among Hobbyists & DIY Hackers

Growing Interest in Flexible In-Vehicle Radio Platform Offers

Opportunities for SDRs in the Automotive Industry

Car-to-X: An SDR-Enabled Communication Technology

SDR Provides Support for Internet of Things

From Concept to Reality, SDR Successfully Crosses the Wide

Technology Chasm in the Aviation End-Use Sector

MST

ADS-B

DME

SDR Architecture for Next Generation Space Communications

Key Drivers of Space Communication Architecture

Increased Use of SDR for Remote Spectrum Monitoring &

Surveillance and TSCM

Smaller, Battery Operated SDR Systems Rise in Popularity

Growing Demand for Cognitive Radio Spurs SDR Market Growth

Market Outlook





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 48

