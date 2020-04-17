New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442623/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$536 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$453.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$637.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442623/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Software Defined Radio: Revolutionizing Radio Communications
Through Cross-Functionality
Recent Market Activity
A Review of SDR?s Technology Prowess
Market Overview
Global Competitor Market Shares
Software Defined Radio (SDR) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Array Systems Computing, Inc.
BAE Systems PLC
Bharat Electronics Limited
Datasoft Corporation
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Epiq Solutions, LLC
Ettus Research
FlexRadio Systems, Inc.
Harris Corporation
Microtelecom Srl
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG
SDRplay
Signalscape, Inc.
Thales Defense & Security, Inc.
ViaSat, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Military Communications’ Growing Dependency on Software
Communications Architecture (SCA) Drives the Indispensability
of SDRs
Stable Gains in Defense Budgets in Developing Countries Provide
the Foundation for the Growth of Military SDRs
Joint Tactical Radio (JTR) Radios Replace Traditional Radios in
the Military Sector
SDR for Integrated C4ISR
Increasing Investments in Public Safety and Disaster
Preparedness to Provides Opportunity for Growth
Growing Adoption of Land Mobile Radio in Commercial &
Industrial Sectors to Expand the Addressable Opportunity for
SDRs
Wireless Radio Base Stations Evolve Towards SDR Based Architecture
Software RAN Enables Reduction in Base Station Costs
Virtualized Base Station - A Key Benefit of SDR-Based Software RAN
SDR Rises in Popularity among Hobbyists & DIY Hackers
Growing Interest in Flexible In-Vehicle Radio Platform Offers
Opportunities for SDRs in the Automotive Industry
Car-to-X: An SDR-Enabled Communication Technology
SDR Provides Support for Internet of Things
From Concept to Reality, SDR Successfully Crosses the Wide
Technology Chasm in the Aviation End-Use Sector
MST
ADS-B
DME
SDR Architecture for Next Generation Space Communications
Key Drivers of Space Communication Architecture
Increased Use of SDR for Remote Spectrum Monitoring &
Surveillance and TSCM
Smaller, Battery Operated SDR Systems Rise in Popularity
Growing Demand for Cognitive Radio Spurs SDR Market Growth
Market Outlook
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Software (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Receiver (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Receiver (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Receiver (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Transmitter (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Transmitter (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Transmitter (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Auxiliary System (Component) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Auxiliary System (Component) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Auxiliary System (Component) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Defense (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Defense (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Defense (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 22: United States Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in the United
States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 24: United States Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Software Defined Radio (SDR) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Canadian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Software Defined Radio (SDR):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Software
Defined Radio (SDR) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Software Defined Radio (SDR) in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 46: European Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 50: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Software Defined Radio (SDR) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Software Defined Radio (SDR) in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Software Defined Radio
(SDR): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Software Defined Radio (SDR) in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Russia by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 92: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 95: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Asia-Pacific
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 116: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 120: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Software Defined
Radio (SDR): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Software Defined Radio (SDR) in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component:
2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 140: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Software Defined Radio (SDR) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Brazil by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 158: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Rest of Latin
America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 162: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 164: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: The Middle East Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Historic Market by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Software Defined Radio (SDR):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Software
Defined Radio (SDR) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 179: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Israel in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Software Defined Radio (SDR) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 185: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 192: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 193: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 195: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 203: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Africa by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Software Defined Radio (SDR) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442623/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: