New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Performance Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442620/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Performance Management Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$100.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$86.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Performance Management Systems will reach a market size of US$374.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$819.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Actus Software

ADP LLC

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Halogen Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

Jazz

Kronos

Lumesse

NetDimensions Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Peoplefluent

Saba Software Inc.

SAP SuccessFactors

SAS Institute Inc.

SumTotal Systems LLC

Talentsoft

Ultimate Software Group Inc.

Workday Inc.

Zoho Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442620/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Performance Management: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Expanding Role of Performance Management in HRM Builds Market

Momentum

Sustained Thrust towards Talent Management Generates Parallel

Opportunities

Inadequacies of Traditional PM Model Create Fertile Environment

for PM Systems

Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of PM Systems

Align Business Objectives and Employee Goals

Identify and Fix Gaps in Staff Training Programs

Deal with Operational Inefficiencies Curtailing Workforce

Performance

Cost Reductions

Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Performance Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Actus? Software

ADP, LLC

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Halogen Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

Jazz

Kronos

Lumesse

NetDimensions Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Peoplefluent

Saba Software, Inc.

SAP SuccessFactors

SAS Institute, Inc.

SumTotal Systems, LLC

Talentsoft

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Workday, Inc.

Zoho Corporation





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Enterprises Prioritize Performance Management amid Mounting

Challenges in Business Operations

Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Develop a Business

Case for PM Systems

Enterprises Focus on Fully-Configured PM Systems

Large Enterprises & MNCs Constitute the Key End-Use Market

Small- & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): Lucrative Consumer Segment

PM Technologies to Penetrate Vast Government Sector

Improved Employee Engagement Made Possible by PM System

Seamless Two-Sided Workplace Engagement

PM System Enables Performance Improvement through Real-Time

Feedback

Automated Reporting Facilitates Seamless Employee Improvement

Processes

PM Technologies Aid in 360-Degree Reviews

Performance Appraisal Made Easier with PM System

Enterprises Leverage PM Systems for Targeted Employee Development

PM Technologies Allow Product Quality & Customer Service

Improvements

In-Depth Analytics Generate Substantial Interest in PM Systems

Performance Metrics Augment Analytics

Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Market Momentum

Declining Trend in On-Premise PM Systems Market

Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend

Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-

Friendly PM Technologies

BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Performance Management Systems Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Performance Management Systems Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Performance Management Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Performance Management Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Performance Management Systems Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Performance Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Performance Management Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Performance Management Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Performance Management Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Performance Management Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Performance Management Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Performance Management Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Performance Management Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Performance Management Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Performance Management Systems Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 16: French Performance Management Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Performance Management Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Performance Management Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Performance Management Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Performance Management Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Performance Management

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Performance Management Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Performance Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Performance Management Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Performance Management Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Performance Management Systems Market in Russia:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Performance Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Performance Management Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Performance Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 30: Performance Management Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Performance Management Systems Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Performance Management Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Performance Management Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Performance Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Performance Management Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Performance Management Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Performance Management Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Performance

Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Performance Management Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Performance Management Systems Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 41: Performance Management Systems Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Performance Management Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Performance Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Performance Management Systems Market in Argentina in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Performance Management Systems Market in Brazil:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Performance Management Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Performance Management Systems Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Performance Management Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Performance Management Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Performance Management Systems Market in Rest of

Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Performance Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 52: Performance Management Systems Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Performance Management Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Performance Management Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Performance Management Systems Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Performance Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Performance Management Systems Market in Israel in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Performance Management Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Performance Management Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Performance Management Systems Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Performance Management Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Performance Management Systems Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Performance Management Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Performance Management Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Performance Management Systems Market in Africa:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 61

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442620/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001