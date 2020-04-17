New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Performance Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442620/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Performance Management Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$100.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$86.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Performance Management Systems will reach a market size of US$374.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$819.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Performance Management: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Expanding Role of Performance Management in HRM Builds Market
Momentum
Sustained Thrust towards Talent Management Generates Parallel
Opportunities
Inadequacies of Traditional PM Model Create Fertile Environment
for PM Systems
Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of PM Systems
Align Business Objectives and Employee Goals
Identify and Fix Gaps in Staff Training Programs
Deal with Operational Inefficiencies Curtailing Workforce
Performance
Cost Reductions
Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
Global Market Outlook
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Performance Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Actus? Software
ADP, LLC
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
Halogen Software Inc.
IBM Corporation
Jazz
Kronos
Lumesse
NetDimensions Ltd.
Oracle Corporation
Peoplefluent
Saba Software, Inc.
SAP SuccessFactors
SAS Institute, Inc.
SumTotal Systems, LLC
Talentsoft
Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
Workday, Inc.
Zoho Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Enterprises Prioritize Performance Management amid Mounting
Challenges in Business Operations
Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Develop a Business
Case for PM Systems
Enterprises Focus on Fully-Configured PM Systems
Large Enterprises & MNCs Constitute the Key End-Use Market
Small- & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): Lucrative Consumer Segment
PM Technologies to Penetrate Vast Government Sector
Improved Employee Engagement Made Possible by PM System
Seamless Two-Sided Workplace Engagement
PM System Enables Performance Improvement through Real-Time
Feedback
Automated Reporting Facilitates Seamless Employee Improvement
Processes
PM Technologies Aid in 360-Degree Reviews
Performance Appraisal Made Easier with PM System
Enterprises Leverage PM Systems for Targeted Employee Development
PM Technologies Allow Product Quality & Customer Service
Improvements
In-Depth Analytics Generate Substantial Interest in PM Systems
Performance Metrics Augment Analytics
Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Market Momentum
Declining Trend in On-Premise PM Systems Market
Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend
Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-
Friendly PM Technologies
BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Performance Management Systems Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Performance Management Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Performance Management Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Performance Management Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Performance Management Systems Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Performance Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Performance Management Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Performance Management Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Performance Management Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Performance Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Performance Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Performance Management Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Performance Management Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Performance Management Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Performance Management Systems Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 16: French Performance Management Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Performance Management Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Performance Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Performance Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Performance Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Performance Management
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Performance Management Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Performance Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Performance Management Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Performance Management Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Performance Management Systems Market in Russia:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Performance Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Performance Management Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Performance Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 30: Performance Management Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Performance Management Systems Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Performance Management Systems Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Performance Management Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Performance Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Performance Management Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Performance Management Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Performance Management Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Performance
Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Performance Management Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Performance Management Systems Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Performance Management Systems Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Performance Management Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Performance Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Performance Management Systems Market in Argentina in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Performance Management Systems Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Performance Management Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Performance Management Systems Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Performance Management Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Performance Management Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Performance Management Systems Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Performance Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 52: Performance Management Systems Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Performance Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Performance Management Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Performance Management Systems Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Performance Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Performance Management Systems Market in Israel in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Performance Management Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Performance Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Performance Management Systems Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Performance Management Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Performance Management Systems Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Performance Management Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Performance Management Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Performance Management Systems Market in Africa:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 61
