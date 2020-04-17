New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Entertainment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442618/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$121.2 Billion by the year 2025, Mobile Games will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Games will reach a market size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$38.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442618/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobile Entertainment: Moving Beyond Plain Vanilla Offerings
Recent Market Activity
Mobile Communications Sector - Focus Shifting Towards Data
Services
Positive Economic Scenario Induces Market Optimism
Outlook
Mobile Gaming Market Continues to Dominate
In-App Ads and Free-to-Play Remain Key Monetization Opportunities
Mobile TV Gaining Prominence
App Stores Revolutionize Mobile Distribution
Mobile Apps: A Beneficiary of the Changing Role of Mobile Phones
Uptrend in Internet Usage Elevates Mobile Entertainment Prospects
Mobile Entertainment Senses Parallel Opportunities through
Uptrend in Internet Consumption
Faster Broadband Speeds Trigger Massive Volume Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Entertainment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Apple, Inc.
AT&T, Inc.
Bharti Airtel Limited
CBS Corporation
Comcast Corporation
CyberAgent, Inc.
Facebook, Inc.
WhatsApp Inc.
Google, Inc.
LINE Corporation
Machine Zone, Inc.
Mobi2fun Mobile Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
Mobile Roadie
MobiTV, Inc.
Orange S.A.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Sky plc
Spotify AB
Stingray Digital Media Group
Twitter, Inc.
Verizon Communications, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Soaring Mobile Device User Base Instigates High-Potential
Opportunities
Proliferation of Smartphones: Cornerstone for Ongoing Market
Expansion
Mobile Entertainment Also Driven by Tablet Usage Patterns
4G Networks to Further Augment Mobile Devices’ Role in Market
Growth
Thrust towards 4G across Mobile Value Chain Bodes Well
Social Networking Propagates Expansion in Viewer Base
Rising Popularity of Mobile Video
’Designed for Mobile’: A Lucrative Market for Content Developers
Handset Design - A Major Factor Determining User Experience
Emerging Markets - Hotspots for Growth
Young People Drive Mobile Content Usage
The Freemium Revenue Model is Here to Stay
Noteworthy Mobile App Development Trends
Mobile App Security
Cloud Compatibility
Wearable Technology
Wi-Fi in Indoor Settings
Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)
Dominance of Android and iOS Platforms
Consistent Growth for Enterprise Apps
Developers to Embrace Swift Programming Language
Shorter App Development Cycles
Proliferation of Free Apps
Demographic Factors Offer Opportunities on Platter
Rapid Increase in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards
Ballooning Middle Class Population
Rise in Consumer Spending on Mobile Entertainment Augments
Revenue Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Entertainment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile Entertainment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Mobile Entertainment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Mobile Games (Service) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mobile Games (Service) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Mobile Games (Service) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Mobile Music (Service) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Mobile Music (Service) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Mobile Music (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Mobile TV (Service) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Mobile TV (Service) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Mobile TV (Service) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Services (Service) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Services (Service) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Services (Service) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Entertainment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analysts
Table 16: United States Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Mobile Entertainment Market in the United States by
Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Mobile Entertainment Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Mobile Entertainment Historic Market Review
by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Mobile Entertainment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Mobile Entertainment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Mobile Entertainment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Mobile Entertainment Market Share Analysis
by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Mobile Entertainment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Mobile Entertainment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Mobile Entertainment Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Entertainment Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 28: European Mobile Entertainment Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Mobile Entertainment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Mobile Entertainment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 32: Mobile Entertainment Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Mobile Entertainment Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Mobile Entertainment Market in France by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: French Mobile Entertainment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Mobile Entertainment Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Mobile Entertainment Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Mobile Entertainment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Mobile Entertainment Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Mobile Entertainment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Mobile Entertainment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Mobile Entertainment Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Entertainment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Mobile Entertainment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Mobile Entertainment Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Mobile Entertainment Historic Market Review
by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Mobile Entertainment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Mobile Entertainment Market in Russia by Service:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Mobile Entertainment Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 53: Mobile Entertainment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Mobile Entertainment Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Mobile Entertainment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Mobile Entertainment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Mobile Entertainment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Mobile Entertainment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Mobile Entertainment Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Mobile Entertainment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Mobile Entertainment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Mobile Entertainment Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Mobile Entertainment Historic Market Review by
Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Mobile Entertainment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Mobile Entertainment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Mobile Entertainment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 69: Mobile Entertainment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Entertainment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Mobile Entertainment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Entertainment Market
Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Mobile Entertainment Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Mobile Entertainment Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Mobile Entertainment Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Mobile Entertainment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Mobile Entertainment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Mobile Entertainment Market by
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 80: Mobile Entertainment Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Mobile Entertainment Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Mobile Entertainment Market in Brazil by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Mobile Entertainment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Mobile Entertainment Market Share Analysis
by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Mobile Entertainment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Mobile Entertainment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Mobile Entertainment Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Mobile Entertainment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Mobile Entertainment Market in Rest of Latin America
by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Mobile Entertainment Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Mobile Entertainment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Mobile Entertainment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Mobile Entertainment Historic Market
by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Mobile Entertainment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Mobile Entertainment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Mobile Entertainment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Mobile Entertainment Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 101: Mobile Entertainment Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Mobile Entertainment Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Mobile Entertainment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Mobile Entertainment Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Mobile Entertainment Market by
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Mobile Entertainment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Mobile Entertainment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 108: Mobile Entertainment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Mobile Entertainment Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Mobile Entertainment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Mobile Entertainment Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Mobile Entertainment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Mobile Entertainment Market in Africa by Service: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Mobile Entertainment Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 118
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442618/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: