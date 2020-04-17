New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Android Operating System Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442617/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.3 Billion Units by the year 2025, Smartphones will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 23.3 Million Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 18.9 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smartphones will reach a market size of 132.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 195.9 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Android Operating System (OS) Platform: The Ubiquitous, Low-
Cost and Unassailable Driving Force behind Mobile Devices
Recent Market Activity
Android OS Emerges as the Clear Market Leader in Mobile Devices
Android Operating System Platform Versions Launched to Date:
Version, Code Name, Launch Date, and Key Features
Android?s Affordability Fuel Large-Scale Adoption in Mobile
Devices
Free Android OS Platform: The Preferred Choice of Smartphone
Vendors
Decline of Established Mobile OS Platforms Catapults Android to
the Dominant Position
Android Continues to Dominate the Overall Connected Devices Market
Expanding Applications Signal Market Expansion Opportunities
Global Market Outlook
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Ongoing Market Growth
Developed Regions Remain Important Markets
Global Competitor Market Shares
Android Operating System Platform Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
Acer Inc. (Taiwan)
AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan)
BBK Electronics Corporation (China)
OPPO Electronics Corp. (China)
Best Tablet Company (UK)
Blackberry Limited (Canada)
Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
Gionee Communication Equipment Co Ltd. (China)
Google Inc. (USA)
HP Development Company, L.P. (USA)
HTC Corporation (Taiwan)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
LAVA International Ltd. (India)
Lenovo Group Ltd. (China)
Motorola Mobility LLC (USA)
LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)
Micromax Informatics Ltd. (India)
Nokia Corporation (Finland)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Sharp Corporation (Japan)
Sony Mobile Communications Inc. (Japan)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Xiaomi Inc. (China)
ZTE Corporation (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Android Smartphones: The Fundamental Growth
Driver for Android OS Platform
?Versatility?: The Hallmark of Android Smartphones
Despite Decline in Shipments, Feature-Rich and Advanced Android
Tablets Sustain Consumer Interest
Google Tango Revolutionizing AR Technology
Android Tablets with the Detachables Technology
Macro Trends in Mobile Devices Ecosystem Strengthen Growth
Prospects for Android OS Platform
Penetration of 4G Mobile Networks
Uptrend in Mobile Internet Usage
Rising Popularity of Mobile Video
Social Networking on the Move
Mobile Messaging
Android Wear 2.0: The Next Big Thing for Android OS Platform
Superior Attributes of Android Auto Drive Widespread
Proliferation in the Automotive Industry
Android Aims to Foray into TV Entertainment Segment through
Android TV
Google Play Elevates Android?s Image
Android Aims to Make Inroads into Apple iOS Dominated High-End
Phone Segment
Android Devices Gain Traction in Enterprise Vertical
High Thrust on Enterprise Mobility Builds Momentum
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well for
Market Growth
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Rising Living Standards
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Long Term Prospects for
Android OS Platform
Fragmentation Remains a Major Concern
App Developers Continue to Face Challenges
Forked Version Weaken Google?s Hold on Android
Apps from Unreliable Sources Pose Security Threat
Android Based Smartphones More Prone to Security Breaches?
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
