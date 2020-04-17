New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Android Operating System Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442617/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.3 Billion Units by the year 2025, Smartphones will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 23.3 Million Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 18.9 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smartphones will reach a market size of 132.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 195.9 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acer Inc.

AsusTek Computer Inc.

BBK Electronics Corporation

Best Tablet Company

Blackberry Limited

Fujitsu Limited

Gionee Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.

Google Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

HTC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

LAVA International Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Motorola Mobility LLC

LG Electronics Inc.

Micromax Informatics Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Mobile Communications Inc.

Xiaomi Inc.

ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442617/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Android Operating System (OS) Platform: The Ubiquitous, Low-

Cost and Unassailable Driving Force behind Mobile Devices

Recent Market Activity

Android OS Emerges as the Clear Market Leader in Mobile Devices

Android Operating System Platform Versions Launched to Date:

Version, Code Name, Launch Date, and Key Features

Android?s Affordability Fuel Large-Scale Adoption in Mobile

Devices

Free Android OS Platform: The Preferred Choice of Smartphone

Vendors

Decline of Established Mobile OS Platforms Catapults Android to

the Dominant Position

Android Continues to Dominate the Overall Connected Devices Market

Expanding Applications Signal Market Expansion Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Ongoing Market Growth

Developed Regions Remain Important Markets

Global Competitor Market Shares

Android Operating System Platform Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)

Acer Inc. (Taiwan)

AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

BBK Electronics Corporation (China)

OPPO Electronics Corp. (China)

Best Tablet Company (UK)

Blackberry Limited (Canada)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Gionee Communication Equipment Co Ltd. (China)

Google Inc. (USA)

HP Development Company, L.P. (USA)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

LAVA International Ltd. (India)

Lenovo Group Ltd. (China)

Motorola Mobility LLC (USA)

LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

Micromax Informatics Ltd. (India)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Sony Mobile Communications Inc. (Japan)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Xiaomi Inc. (China)

ZTE Corporation (China)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Surging Demand for Android Smartphones: The Fundamental Growth

Driver for Android OS Platform

?Versatility?: The Hallmark of Android Smartphones

Despite Decline in Shipments, Feature-Rich and Advanced Android

Tablets Sustain Consumer Interest

Google Tango Revolutionizing AR Technology

Android Tablets with the Detachables Technology

Macro Trends in Mobile Devices Ecosystem Strengthen Growth

Prospects for Android OS Platform

Penetration of 4G Mobile Networks

Uptrend in Mobile Internet Usage

Rising Popularity of Mobile Video

Social Networking on the Move

Mobile Messaging

Android Wear 2.0: The Next Big Thing for Android OS Platform

Superior Attributes of Android Auto Drive Widespread

Proliferation in the Automotive Industry

Android Aims to Foray into TV Entertainment Segment through

Android TV

Google Play Elevates Android?s Image

Android Aims to Make Inroads into Apple iOS Dominated High-End

Phone Segment

Android Devices Gain Traction in Enterprise Vertical

High Thrust on Enterprise Mobility Builds Momentum

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well for

Market Growth

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Rising Living Standards

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Long Term Prospects for

Android OS Platform

Fragmentation Remains a Major Concern

App Developers Continue to Face Challenges

Forked Version Weaken Google?s Hold on Android

Apps from Unreliable Sources Pose Security Threat

Android Based Smartphones More Prone to Security Breaches?





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Android Operating System Platform Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Android Operating System Platform Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Android Operating System Platform Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Smartphones (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Smartphones (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Smartphones (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Tablets (Application) Worldwide Sales in Thousand

Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Tablets (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Tablets (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Android Operating System Platform Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Android Operating System Platform

Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 11: Android Operating System Platform Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in Thousand Units

for 2009-2017

Table 12: Android Operating System Platform Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Android Operating System Platform Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 14: Android Operating System Platform Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Units by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 15: Canadian Android Operating System Platform Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Android

Operating System Platform in Thousand Units by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 17: Japanese Android Operating System Platform Market in

Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 18: Android Operating System Platform Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Android Operating System Platform

in Thousand Units by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Android Operating System Platform Market Review in

China in Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Android Operating System Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Android Operating System Platform Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Android Operating System Platform Market

Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Android Operating System Platform Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Units by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Android Operating System Platform Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Android Operating System Platform

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 26: Android Operating System Platform Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Units by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Android Operating System Platform Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Android Operating System Platform Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in Thousand Units by Application: 2018-2025

Table 29: French Android Operating System Platform Historic

Market Review in Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Android Operating System Platform Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Android Operating System Platform Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Android Operating System Platform Market in

Retrospect in Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Android Operating System Platform Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Android Operating System Platform

in Thousand Units by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Android Operating System Platform Market Review in

Italy in Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Android Operating System Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Android Operating System Platform in Thousand Units by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: United Kingdom Android Operating System Platform

Market in Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Android Operating System Platform Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Android Operating System Platform Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 41: Android Operating System Platform Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Units by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 42: Spanish Android Operating System Platform Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Android Operating System Platform Latent

Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Android Operating System Platform Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in Thousand Units for

2009-2017

Table 45: Android Operating System Platform Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Android Operating System Platform

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 47: Android Operating System Platform Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Units by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Android Operating System Platform

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Android Operating System Platform Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 50: Android Operating System Platform Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Android Operating System Platform Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Android Operating System Platform Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Thousand Units by Application:

2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Android Operating System Platform

Historic Market Review in Thousand Units by Application:

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Android Operating System Platform Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Android Operating System Platform Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Units by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Android Operating System Platform Market

in Retrospect in Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Android Operating System Platform Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Android Operating System Platform Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 59: Android Operating System Platform Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Units by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 60: Indian Android Operating System Platform Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Android Operating System Platform Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Units by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Android Operating System Platform

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units by Application:

2009-2017

Table 63: Android Operating System Platform Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Android Operating System Platform in Thousand Units by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Android Operating System

Platform Market in Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Android Operating System Platform Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Android Operating System Platform

Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018-2025

Table 68: Android Operating System Platform Market in Latin

America in Thousand Units by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Android Operating System Platform

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Demand for Android Operating System

Platform in Thousand Units by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Android Operating System Platform Market Review in

Latin America in Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Android Operating System Platform

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Android Operating System Platform

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: Android Operating System Platform Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Units

by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Android Operating System Platform Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Android Operating System Platform Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in Thousand Units by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Android Operating System Platform Historic

Market Review in Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Android Operating System Platform Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Android Operating System Platform Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Android Operating System Platform Market in

Retrospect in Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Android Operating System Platform Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Android Operating System

Platform Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Android Operating System Platform Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in Thousand

Units for 2009-2017

Table 84: Android Operating System Platform Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Android Operating System Platform

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Android Operating System Platform Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Android Operating System Platform

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Android Operating System Platform

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Android Operating System Platform Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Units by Application for 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Android Operating System Platform

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Android

Operating System Platform in Thousand Units by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: Iranian Android Operating System Platform Market in

Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Android Operating System Platform Market Share Shift

in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Android Operating System Platform Addressable

Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Android Operating System Platform Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Units by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Android Operating System Platform Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Android Operating System

Platform in Thousand Units by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Android Operating System Platform Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in Thousand Units by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Android Operating System Platform

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Android Operating System Platform Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Thousand Units by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Android Operating System

Platform Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Android Operating System Platform Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Android Operating System Platform Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Units by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Android Operating System

Platform Market in Retrospect in Thousand Units by Application:

2009-2017

Table 105: Android Operating System Platform Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Android Operating System Platform Latent

Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Android Operating System Platform Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in Thousand Units for

2009-2017

Table 108: Android Operating System Platform Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442617/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001