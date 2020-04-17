New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442614/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Ancestry & Relationship Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$89.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$75.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ancestry & Relationship Testing will reach a market size of US$60 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$600.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

23andMe, Inc.

Ancestry.com, LLC

Any Lab Test Now

Color Genomics, Inc.

Counsyl, Inc.

Direct Laboratory Services, LLC

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings

Mapmygenome India Limited

Positive Bioscience, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Request A Test, Ltd.

Sonora Quest Laboratories LLC

Xcode Life Sciences







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442614/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Genetic Testing: A Synopsis

Recent Market Activity

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing: An Overview

Major Factors Impacting DTC Genetic Testing Market

Regulatory Restrictions and Privacy Concerns - Major Dampeners

for DTC Genetic Testing

Consumers Self-Managing Treatments: The New Trend

Authorities Grappling With Setting Appropriate Regulations for

DTC Genetic Testing

Changing Landscape of DTC Genetic Testing

Regulations to Determine Market Viability

Potential Benefits Outweigh Concerns

DTC Genetic Testing: High Potential Benefits, But Concerns Persist

Quality Assurance

Confidentiality of Genetic Information

Price and Related Services

Greater Chances of Misinterpretation

Regulatory Headwinds and Data Paucity Impacting DTC Genetic

Testing Market

Despite Progress in DTC Genetic Testing Regulations, Concerns

Still Linger

Transparency of Data: Bugbear of DTC Genetic Testing Companies

The Contextual Privacy Conundrum

Increasing Adoption Raises the Threat of Data Breach

DTC Genetic Testing Companies - An Unregulated Lot

Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Ruling Removes Potential Barriers for DTC Genetic Testing

Companies

Competitive Scenario

Recent Transactions in DTC Genetics Testing Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



23andMe, Inc. (USA)

Ancestry.com, LLC (USA)

Any Lab Test Now (USA)

Color Genomics, Inc. (USA)

Counsyl, Inc. (USA)

Direct Laboratory Services, LLC (USA)

Gene by Gene, Ltd. (USA)

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (USA)

Mapmygenome India Limited (India)

Positive Bioscience, Inc. (India)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Request A Test, Ltd. (USA)

Sonora Quest Laboratories LLC (USA)

Xcode Life Sciences (India)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Ancestry & Relationship Testing (Test Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Ancestry & Relationship Testing (Test Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Ancestry & Relationship Testing (Test Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Carrier Testing (Test Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Carrier Testing (Test Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Carrier Testing (Test Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Predictive Testing (Test Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Predictive Testing (Test Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Predictive Testing (Test Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Nutrigenomics Testing (Test Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Nutrigenomics Testing (Test Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Nutrigenomics Testing (Test Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Test Types (Test Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Test Types (Test Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

(Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

(Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

(Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Targeted Analysis (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Targeted Analysis (Technology) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Targeted Analysis (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) (Technology) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) (Technology) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) (Technology) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Test Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

the United States by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 31: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: United States Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Japan in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 49: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 51: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 53: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2018-2025

Table 56: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: European Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,

2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

France by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 63: French Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: French Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 65: French Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 66: French Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 69: German Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: German Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 71: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: German Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 76: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 77: Italian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 78: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Genetic Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Test Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Spain: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Russia by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

US$ Thousand in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Russian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test

Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 101: Rest of Europe Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 102: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2009, 2019, and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 106: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Asia-Pacific by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Australian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 116: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

Analysis in India in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

India: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 126: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 127: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 129: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Direct-to-Consumer

(DTC) Genetic Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Test Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Genetic Testing Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 134: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Genetic Testing Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2018-2025

Table 137: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 143: Latin American Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 144: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2018-2025

Table 146: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Argentinean Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2009, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Brazil by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Brazilian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Mexican Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 161: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Genetic Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Test Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Rest of Latin America by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Genetic Testing Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

US$ Thousand in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 167: Rest of Latin America Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Genetic Testing Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Genetic Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Historic Market by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test

Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 176: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 182: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Iran in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2018-2025

Table 185: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Israel in US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 188: Israeli Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 189: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 194: Saudi Arabian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 195: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Genetic Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Test Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Genetic Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 205: Rest of Middle East Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 206: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic

Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 209: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

Africa by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 210: African Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in

US$ Thousand in Africa by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: African Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 213: African Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442614/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001