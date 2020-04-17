As announced on 27 March, Orkla publishes preliminary sales for the first quarter 2020 today. The complete and final results, including full P&L, balance sheet and cash flow statements, will be announced on 5 May.



Please find the preliminary sales update for Q1-20 enclosed.



Orkla ASA



Oslo, 17 April 2020



Group Director Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs

Håkon Mageli

Mob.: +47 928 45 828



SVP Investor Relations

Thomas Ljungqvist

Mob.: +47 482 59 618



