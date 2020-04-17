New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442613/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$963.3 Million by the year 2025, Cloud will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud will reach a market size of US$47.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$185.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions: An Overview
Recent Market Activity
Factors Positively Impacting Global Cardiology
IT Workflow Solutions Market
Increased CVD Prevalence
Rising Cardiology Procedures
Integrated Healthcare Delivery Model
Technological Advancements
Need for Increased Accessibility of Patient Information
Renewed Focus on Cost Reduction
Other Factors
Impediments in the Global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market
Reluctance to Adopt Information Technology
Higher Initial Investments
Interoperability and integration Issues Plague Global Market
Other Factors
Competitive Scenario
Need for Regulatory Compliance Forcing Companies to Adopt
Cardiovascular Information Systems (CVIS)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agfa HealthCare NV (Belgium)
Biomedix (US)
Carestream Health (US)
Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc. (Canada)
Digisonics, Inc. (US)
Esaote SpA (Italy)
Pie Medical Imaging BV (The Netherlands)
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)
GE Healthcare (US)
INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
LUMEDX Corporation (US)
McKesson Corporation (US)
Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (The Netherlands)
Merge Healthcare Incorporated (US)
Mortara Instrument (US)
Novarad Corporation (US)
RADinfo SYSTEMS, Inc. (US)
ScImage, Inc. (US)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
TOMTEC IMAGING SYSTEMS GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emerging Markets to Drive Market Growth
Cloud based Healthcare Systems - A Lucrative Revenue Source
Growing Digitization of Healthcare Facilities in Asia-Pacific
to Propel Market
Technological Advancements Increasing Adoption Rate
Companies Focusing on Different Strategies for Retaining and
Increasing Market Share
Booming Medical Tourism in Asia-Pacific Impacting Market Growth
Need for CVIS Optimization and Integration
Omnipresent EMR Making Silent Forays into Cardiology
Informatics Space
Regional Disparities Impacting Global EMR Growth
Major Advancements in Cardiovascular Information Systems
New Cardiology Workflow Platform Launches
Mobile Device Integration
Cardiology Workflow Platforms in Enterprise Imaging
Vendors Concentrate on Collaboration Instead of Competition
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
