Pune, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive start stop systems market size is projected to reach USD 50.88 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing demand for low-fuel consuming and high efficiency products will aid market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Automotive Start-Stop System Market Size, Share, and Global Trend By Component Type (Engine Control Unit, 12V DC Converter, Battery, Neutral Position Sensor, Wheel Speed Sensor, Crankshaft Sensor, and Alternator). By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market was worth USD 20.09 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

An automotive start-stop system is a system that is used for detecting the condition of a vehicle during traffic signals and other start points. The high investment in the integration of advanced modern systems in automobiles has opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market.

The growing awareness regarding excess fuel consumption and the effects of global warming have led to the widespread use of automotive start-stop systems. The increasing investment in the adoption of these products by large scale automobile vendors will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Stringent government regulations have also played a major role in the development of these products in recent years.





Request a Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-start-stop-system-market-102615







List of leading companies that are currently operating in the automotive start-stop system market include:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Technologies PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on the automotive aftermarket, Click Here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-start-stop-system-market-102615







Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches has made a huge impact on the growth of the market. In March 2019, Borg Warner announced the launch of its next generation of cam-torque actuators. The product is set to witness a huge demand in the coming years, owing to exceptional properties as well as massive global consumer reach of the company. Bor Warner’s latest range of actuators will not only help the company grow, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Europe Currently Dominates the Global Market; Stringent Government Regulations to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing automotive start-stop systems market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in Europe held the largest market share in 2018. The stringent government rules and regulations imposed on the emission of greenhouse gases have had a direct impact on the growth of the market in this region. Besides Europe, the market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable CAGR in the coming years, driven by the massive adoption of automobile and electric vehicles in this region. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 6.27 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.





Quick Buy - Automotive Start-Stop System Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102615







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Automotive Start-Stop System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Type Engine Control Unit 12V DC Converter Battery Neutral Position Sensor Wheel Speed Sensor Crankshaft Sensor Alternator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!



Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-start-stop-system-market-102615







Industry Developments:

December 2018: Denso Corporation collaborated with Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. to form a new company. BluE Nexus will aim to develop & sell driving modules for EVs.







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Automotive Sensors Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Sensor Type (Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Speed Sensor, Position Sensor, Others), By Application Type (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, ADAS, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Alloy, Steel, Carbon Fiber), By Rim Size (13”-15”, 16”-18”, 19”-21”, Above 21”), By End User Type (OEM, Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

All-Wheel Drive System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automatic AWD, Manual AWD), By Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, High Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

