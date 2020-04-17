New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442611/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$630 Million by the year 2025, Cytarabine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$40.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cytarabine will reach a market size of US$23.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$261.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Growing Incidence and Poor Prognosis - A Fatal Concoction

Creating Significant Unmet Needs

Inadequacies Marr Existing Therapeutics; Pipeline Therapies

Offer Hope

Current and Future Analysis

Standard Mode of Treatment for AML - An Overview

Standard Approved Mode of Therapy for AML by Age Group

List of FDA-Approved Chemotherapy Drugs for Treatment of AML

Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver for AML

Therapeutics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





AbbVie Inc. (USA)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Amgen Inc. (USA)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Celgene Corporation (USA)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (USA)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA)

Janssen-Cilag Limited (UK)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Ireland)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (USA)

Merus N.V. (The Netherlands)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (USA)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (USA)

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)





Growing Interest in the Genetics of AML

Targeted Therapies Hog Limelight in AML Therapeutic Pipeline

Select Major AML Therapeutics in Late-Stage Clinical Development

Select AML Therapeutics in Phase I and II Clinical Development

FLT3 - The Most Advanced Natural Target

Chemotherapy Retains Developers? Interest; Better

Chemotherapies on the Horizon

Vyxeos - The New Standard of Care in AML Treatment?

Select Benefits of Vyxeos in a Gist:

Drug Targeting Mutant IDH2 Enzyme Enters Pivotal Trials

Immunotherapies in Development too Show Promise

Annamycin Shows Promise as a Second Line Therapy for AML

Volasertib - the First in Molecular Targeting Agents for AML to

Advance in Clinical Trials

ADCs? Clinical Trials Depict Mixed Results

Research Innovations/Findings in AML Therapeutics

Anti-CD98 Antibodies Offer Novel Approach

Inhibition of Metabolic Enzyme in AML Pathway Identified as an

Promising Option

Personalized Vaccine Approach Invades AML Therapeutic R&D

Ceramide-based Therapeutic Targets Drug Resistance of AML

Fructose - Potential Target for AML Therapeutics





Total Companies Profiled: 69

