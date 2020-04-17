New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442611/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$630 Million by the year 2025, Cytarabine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$40.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cytarabine will reach a market size of US$23.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$261.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Growing Incidence and Poor Prognosis - A Fatal Concoction
Creating Significant Unmet Needs
Inadequacies Marr Existing Therapeutics; Pipeline Therapies
Offer Hope
Current and Future Analysis
Standard Mode of Treatment for AML - An Overview
Standard Approved Mode of Therapy for AML by Age Group
List of FDA-Approved Chemotherapy Drugs for Treatment of AML
Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver for AML
Therapeutics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AbbVie Inc. (USA)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Amgen Inc. (USA)
Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)
Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Celgene Corporation (USA)
CTI BioPharma Corp. (USA)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (Japan)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)
Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA)
Janssen-Cilag Limited (UK)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Ireland)
MEI Pharma, Inc. (USA)
Merus N.V. (The Netherlands)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Pfizer Inc. (USA)
Seattle Genetics, Inc. (USA)
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Interest in the Genetics of AML
Targeted Therapies Hog Limelight in AML Therapeutic Pipeline
Select Major AML Therapeutics in Late-Stage Clinical Development
Select AML Therapeutics in Phase I and II Clinical Development
FLT3 - The Most Advanced Natural Target
Chemotherapy Retains Developers? Interest; Better
Chemotherapies on the Horizon
Vyxeos - The New Standard of Care in AML Treatment?
Select Benefits of Vyxeos in a Gist:
Drug Targeting Mutant IDH2 Enzyme Enters Pivotal Trials
Immunotherapies in Development too Show Promise
Annamycin Shows Promise as a Second Line Therapy for AML
Volasertib - the First in Molecular Targeting Agents for AML to
Advance in Clinical Trials
ADCs? Clinical Trials Depict Mixed Results
Research Innovations/Findings in AML Therapeutics
Anti-CD98 Antibodies Offer Novel Approach
Inhibition of Metabolic Enzyme in AML Pathway Identified as an
Promising Option
Personalized Vaccine Approach Invades AML Therapeutic R&D
Ceramide-based Therapeutic Targets Drug Resistance of AML
Fructose - Potential Target for AML Therapeutics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 69
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
