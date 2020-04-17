Please find attached the Annual Report 2019 for Saga Tankers ASA as well as the Companys statement of the implementation of the NUES guidelines of Corporate Governance, approved by the Board of Directors.
Oslo, 17 April 2020
For further information, please contact:
CEO Espen Lundaas +47 92 43 14 17
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
Saga Tankers ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
Annual Report Saga Tankers ASA 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
Compliance with NUES guidelines 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: