New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442610/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$372.1 Million by the year 2025, Cardiac Glycosides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$42.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cardiac Glycosides will reach a market size of US$12.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$268.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442610/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Sizing the AHF Market
Acute Heart Failure - An Overview of the Disease and Available
Therapeutics
Diuretics and Vasodilators - The First Line Therapy for AHF
Other Known Drugs for AHF - Lower Efficacy Thwarts Use
Global Competitor Market Shares
Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bayer AG (Germany)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)
Cardiorentis AG (Switzerland)
CVie Therapeutics Limited (Taiwan)
Cytokinetics, Inc. (USA)
Merck & Co. (USA)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Orion Corporation (Finland)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Conventional Therapies Leave Considerable Unmet Needs
Novel Treatments Offer a Ray of Hope
Key AHF Therapeutics in the Pipeline
Serelaxin Nears Trial Readout form RELAX-AHF-2
Ularitide - A Novel Drug in Development for AHF
The Litany of Drug Failures Expands, Emphasis on Prevention Grows
Other Promising Drugs under Development
Research Findings
Kidney Dysfunction - Predictor of Acute Heart failure
Genetic Influence on Heart Disease among African Americans
Higher Body Mass Index - A Key Risk Factor for AHF
Supplemental Oxygen Therapy May not be for All Cases of AHF
Macro Growth Drivers
Alarming Levels of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevalence: Key
Growth Driver for AHF Therapeutics
Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver for AHF
Therapeutics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Cardiac Glycosides (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Cardiac Glycosides (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: B-Blockers (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: B-Blockers (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Calcium Channel Blockers (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Calcium Channel Blockers (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Diuretics (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Diuretics (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Home Care (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Home Care (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: United States Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 24: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2019 and 2025
Table 27: Canadian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 28: Canadian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Acute
Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 34: Chinese Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 35: Chinese Demand for Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Chinese Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 38: European Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 40: European Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 42: European Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: French Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 46: French Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
GERMANY
Table 47: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: German Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 51: Italian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 52: Italian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 53: Italian Demand for Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Italian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 59: Spanish Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 60: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2019 and 2025
Table 61: Spanish Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 62: Spanish Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 63: Russian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 64: Russian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Russian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 67: Rest of Europe Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 68: Rest of Europe Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Rest of Europe Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Europe Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 77: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Australian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 81: Indian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 82: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2019 and 2025
Table 83: Indian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 84: Indian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 85: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Acute Heart Failure
(AHF) Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS
2025
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 93: Latin American Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 94: Latin American Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019
and 2025
Table 95: Latin American Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 96: Latin American Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
and 2025
Table 97: Latin American Demand for Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Latin American Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 99: Argentinean Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 100: Argentinean Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Argentinean Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 102: Argentinean Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 103: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Brazilian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 106: Brazilian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 107: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 108: Mexican Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 111: Rest of Latin America Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: Rest of Latin America Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS
2025
Table 113: Rest of Latin America Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: The Middle East Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 116: The Middle East Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and
2025
Table 117: The Middle East Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 118: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 119: The Middle East Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 120: The Middle East Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 121: Iranian Market for Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Iranian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Acute
Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 124: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 125: Israeli Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 126: Israeli Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Israeli Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 128: Israeli Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 129: Saudi Arabian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Saudi Arabian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
and 2025
Table 131: Saudi Arabian Demand for Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 132: Saudi Arabian Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 133: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2019 VS
2025
Table 135: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 137: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 138: Rest of Middle East Acute Heart Failure (AHF)
Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS
2025
Table 139: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market in
Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 141: African Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 142: African Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 143: African Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 144: Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442610/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: