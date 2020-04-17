CNOVA N.V.
First quarter 2020 Activity
AMSTERDAM – April 17, 2020, 07:45 CEST — Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova”) today announced unaudited operating data for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Company is fully secured and operational with a solid current trading
First quarter 2020 highlights
Emmanuel Grenier, Cnova CEO, commented:
“In the face of the Covid-19 outbreak, our focus was to keep the activity going and to serve our clients guaranteeing a high service quality while respecting the strictest measures to ensure maximum safety for our employees.
First, our employee’s safety was indeed our top priority: all our headquarters’ staff is working from home from day one and our 10 warehouses are still running under strict sanitary measures of distancing, disinfecting and protecting. The company is therefore both secured and fully operational.
Second, we implemented an effective action plan to serve the French population. Regarding delivery, we switched 95% of our orders to home delivery and made it free for all our clients6 from day one. Regarding products, we prioritized our offer on essential products to meet our customers’ soaring demand: teleworking equipment, home leisure, personal care and daily shop. In addition, we strived to maintain by all means our customer service to continuously inform and satisfy our clients.
Third, we are strongly committed to helping our partners and French SMEs. Our marketplace has been offering free subscription and storage for the first 6 months as well as simplified enrolment for our new sellers, to sustain growth and maintain our quality standard. In addition, as a lead provider, we already planned to deliver 10 million masks to public institutions and SMEs and launched a dedicated website for that matter.
To conclude, in the short term, we are confident in our capacity to successfully handle this outbreak in a socially responsible manner and are comforted by our well oriented key indicators in the long term: acceleration of new clients recruitment, margin improvement as marketplace GMV share keeps increasing, and expansion of international sales.”
Focus on Covid-19 business impacts and action plan
The 1st quarter of 2020 was marked by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic with France being among the most affected countries. It led to strong measures from the French government: physical stores were shut down from March 15, followed by strict containment measures for the population from March 16. Cnova quickly reacted with an action plan across human resources, business segments, logistics and customer service.
Regarding human resources, Cnova activated its Business Continuity Plan on March 16 putting employees’ safety first:
Regarding business segments, Cnova experienced an overall growth acceleration following Covid-19 measures, with significant changes in its revenue streams mix quickly followed by effective actions to provide the population with essential products:
Regarding Logistics and customer service, Cnova had to adapt to a constantly evolving situation to keep providing the best customer experience possible:
Finally, as a responsible and socially committed company, Cnova was willing to contribute to the actions against COVID
Overall, Cnova presents a more profitable model supported by a strong growth of direct sales and marketplace and categories with better margins:
1st Quarter 2020 Highlights
|GMV
|1Q20
|Organic Growth
|+0.0%
Organic GMV (gross merchandise volume) was stable in the 1st quarter of 2020, with three distinct phases.
First phase. The beginning of the quarter was affected by sluggish winter sales on the market, reduced by two weeks. In addition, Covid-19 pandemic started impacting Asia, putting many of our Chinese sellers out of business, impacting our marketplace.
Second phase. Cnova reacted by implementing an effective commercial action plan with reinforced media campaigns, daily deals and dedicated operations for our CDAV members as well as personalized offers for our currently inactive customers. Those efforts beared fruits with a growth restart from the beginning of March.
Third phase. Acceleration of product sales from mid-march : strong +25% GMV growth during containment13 along with with +44% items sold, with particularly good performance of teleworking equipment (IT: +92% growth), home leisure (video games at +176% growth, toys at +114%) and dailyshop (+105% growth). On the other hand, our B2C services were negatively impacted with travel and ticketing sales gradually reaching 0 in March.
|Marketplace
|1Q20
|Marketplace total GMV share
|38.3%
|Marketplace GMV share evolution
|+2.4 pts
|FFM marketplace GMV share
|+6.3 pts
The marketplace of products key indicators were again well-oriented in the 1st quarter of 2020. Marketplace GMV share increased to 38.3%, +2.4 points year-on-year. The marketplace GMV fulfilled by Cdiscount increased by 30% and its marketplace GMV share grew by +6.3 points.
During the first two months, the marketplace was impacted by the multiplied number of sellers going on vacation mode or delaying their expeditions following Covid-19 containment measures, first in China as soon as January and then in Europe. But since the beginning of March, the marketplace experienced a strong rebound both in terms of growth and GMV share.
|Net sales
|1Q20
|Organic growth
|-5.7%
Net sales amounted to €493 million in the first quarter of 2020, a -5.7% decline compared to the same period in 2019. It was widely affected by structural market factors such as anticipated purchases during Black Friday and reduced winter sales period, as well as our continued profitable strategy regarding the shift of product sales towards commission-based revenues.
|Traffic
|1Q20
|Mobile traffic growth
|+2.1%
|Mobile traffic share
|+3.8 pts
|Mobile GMV share
|+5.8 pts
Traffic at Cdiscount totaled 247 million visits in the 1st quarter of 2020. Mobile traffic grew by +2.1%, representing 72% share of total traffic (+3.8 points) and 51.3% of the GMV (+5.8 points). In terms of Unique Monthly Visitors (UMV), Cdiscount was #2 in average over the quarter with around 21m UMV and a +13% growth on mobile14. The end of March showed a strong boost with +9.2% overall traffic15.
|CDAV
|1Q20
|CDAV subscriber base growth16
|+12%
|CDAV GMV share17
|+0.3 pt
Cdiscount à Volonté (“CDAV”)’s subscriber base grew by +12% and reached 40.9% of GMV in the 1st quarter of 2020 (+0.3 pt). Its more than 2-million-member base now has access to 1.4 million express delivery SKUs, x5 compared to last year.
Other Business Highlights
Marketplace of products indicators well-oriented
B2C services: growing fast despite a heavy Covid-19 slow-down at the end of the quarter
CDAV loyalty program enhancement
Brand reinforcement
International platform acceleration
First Quarter Activity
|Cnova N.V.
|First Quarter(1)
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Reported(1)(2)
|Organic(3)
|GMV(4) (€ millions)
|899.7
|906.3
|-0.7%
|+0.0%
|Marketplace share
|38.3%
|35.9%
|+2.4 pts
|Mobile share
|51.3%
|45.5%
|+5.8 pts
|CDAV share
|40.9%
|40.6%
|+0.3 pts
|Net sales (€ millions)
|493.1
|527.0
|-6.4%
|-5.7%
|Traffic (visits in millions)
|247.2
|255.3
|-3.2%
|Mobile share
|72.2%
|68.4%
|+3.8 pts
|Active customers(5) (millions)
|9.1
|9.1
|+0.9%
|Orders(6) (millions)
|6.3
|6.6
|-3.9%
***
About Cnova N.V.
Cnova N.V., one of the leading e-Commerce companies in France, serves 9.1 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.
This press release may contain regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.
***
| Cnova Investor Relations Contact:
investor@cnovagroup.com
| Media contact:
directiondelacommunication@cdiscount.com
Tel: +33 5 56 30 07 14
1 Daily shop categories encompass non-perishable grocery items, personal & beauty care, childcare, home cleaning and pet products
2 Based on placed products GMV (direct sales + marketplace): over the last 4 weeks and since April start as of 15/04/2020
3 Over last 4 weeks and since April start as of 15/04/2020, based on placed orders reflecting latest trend unlike 1Q20 figures based on shipped orders
4 Over last 4 weeks and since April start as of 15/04/2020, direct sales margin based on placed merchandise volume after purchasing costs
5 +0.0% organic growth: figures include showroom sales and services but exclude technical goods and home category sales made in Casino Group’s hypermarkets and supermarkets (total exclusion impact of +0.7 pts on GMV growth)
6 From €50 basket for non-CDAV clients and from €10 for CDAV customers
7 Based on placed products GMV (direct sales + marketplace): over the last 4 weeks and since April start as of 15/04/2020
8 Since April start as of 15/04/2020, based on placed orders reflecting latest trend unlike 1Q20 figures based on shipped orders
9 From €50 basket for non-CDAV clients and from €10 for CDAV clients
10 Based on placed products GMV (direct sales + marketplace): over the last 4 weeks and since April start as of 15/04/2020
11 Over last 4 weeks and since April start as of 15/04/2020, based on placed orders reflecting latest trend unlike 1Q20 figures based on shipped orders
12 Over last 4 weeks and since April start as of 15/04/2020, direct sales margin based on placed merchandise volume after purchasing costs
13 Based on placed products GMV (direct sales + marketplace): over the last 4 weeks as of 15/04/2020
14 Latest Mediametrie study (February)
15 From 16/03 to 29/03
16 Subscriber base on 31/03/2020
17 CDAV GMV share calculation changed compared to last publication. Formula is now calculated as (CDAV GMV – CDAV renewal GMV) / (Global GMV - CDAV renewal GMV)
Attachment
Cnova N.V.
Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS