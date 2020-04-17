Asker, Norway (17 April 2020) – TGS, a leading provider of multi-client geoscience data for exploration & production (E&P) companies, has announced that it has fired the first shot in a 3D seismic survey it is undertaking offshore The Gambia.

Under the cooperation of The Gambian Ministry of Petroleum & Energy (MOPE), the acquisition is being undertaken in conjunction with BGP, utilizing the BGP Prospector vessel. This vessel steamed south after recently completing another 3D seismic survey in northern Senegal, also on behalf of TGS.

The 4,770-square kilometer Gambito 2020 3D survey covers open acreage in deep and ultra-deep waters and looks to be highly prospective since extensive basin floor fans were identified in TGS 2D regional seismic grids. Located at the heart of the MSGBC basin, the survey will be adjacent to Jaan, a fully harmonized ~30,000-square kilometer 3D multi-client seismic project which recently delivered final PSTM/PSDM products.

The acquisition in The Gambia will last around three months, with the full dataset available after final processing in Q2 2021. The survey will support a future licensing round organized by the country. TGS also has exclusive rights to existing multi-client seismic data offshore The Gambia.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, stated: “The commencement of the Gambito 2020 3D is the latest step to increase our extensive subsurface survey activities in the MSGBC basin, a prolific region in offshore West Africa. TGS’ unique combination of seismic and interpretation products in the area will offer our customers critical insight into supporting their E&P plans in this region.”

