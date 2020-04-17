New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Sequencers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442609/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.7 Billion by the year 2025, Consumables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$406.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$336 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Consumables will reach a market size of US$441.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Shenzhen BGI Diagnosis Co. Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

Illumina Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Roche Sequencing

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

RainDance Technologies Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Next Generation Sequencing Techniques Transform the Genomics Space

Recent Market Activity

Next Generation Sequencers (NGS): A High-Throughput Sequencing

Technology

US Leads the NGS Market, Asia-Pacific to Foster Future Growth

Academic & Research Dominates NGS Market

Oncology Testing - The Application with Most Promising

Opportunities for NGS Technology

Declining Cost of Sequencing to Fuel Adoption of NGS Systems

After Dramatic Price Declines, Is NGS Market Positioned for

Further Disruption?

Global Competitor Market Shares

Next Generation Sequencers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





Genomatix GmbH (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Applications of NGS Technology

NGS Revolutionizes Drug Discovery and Development Space

Genetic Information offered by NGS Aids in Drug Development

Process

Revolutionary Capabilities of NGS Technology to Play a Vital

Part in Advancement of Precision Medicine

Rising Incidences of Cancer & Benefits of Personalized Cancer

Therapy to Propel NGS Market

Comparison of Sanger Sequencing, Real-time PCR Sequencing and

Next Generation Sequencing Methods for Identification of

Driver Mutations

Key Cancer Statistics

NGS Emerges as a Game Changing Technology for Precision Oncology

Personalized Medicine: Growing Prominence of NGS in Providing

Customized Treatments to Patients

Growing Significance of NGS in Enabling Personalized Oncology -

Timeline of Major Developments in Sequencing Technologies &

Applications Related to Oncology

Personal Genomics Services - Blessing or Bane?

NGS Technology Drives RNA Sequencing in Transcriptomics

Longer Reach of a Read: A Key Feature Considered for Sequencing

qPCR - The Core Technique in NGS Technique

Development of New Systems & Platforms to Fuel NGS Utilization

Advancements in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technology

Fuel Adoption

Development Efforts Intensify in Long-Read Sequencing

Single-Cell Genomics: A Promising Application of NGS Technology

Shift from Tumor Biopsies to Cancer Liquid Biopsies

NGS Enhances Study of Antimicrobial Resistance

Effective Use of NGS Tools in Public Healthcare Systems

E-Infrastructure for Storage & Analysis of NGS Data

Explosive Growth in Sequencing Data Drives Focus onto Cloud

Computing

NGS Hold an Edge Over CE Sequencing Method

Standardization of NGS Technique: A Critical Requirement for

Wider Adoption

Challenges Confronting High-throughput Sequencing Market

High Machine Costs and Licensure Fees

Lack of Skilled Personnel

Absence of Regulatory Framework

Limited Access to Scientific Literature and Internet

Suboptimal Outsourcing Services

Regulations Related to NGS-Based Tests

Innovative Technologies

Nanopore Sequence Technology

Single-Molecule Real-Time technology (SMRT)

Direct Genomics? Single Molecule Sequencing

TruSPADES Simplifies Metagenomics Sequencing

GnuBIO Platform

Electron Microscopy DNA Sequencing

FRET-based DNA Sequencing

Identification/Sequencing using Mechanical Properties

MALDI-TOF MS

RNAP Sequencing Method

Tunneling Currents DNA Sequencing

qPCR-Driven Library Quantitation Saves Time and Overheads

Achieving Trans-Block Uniformity

Enhancing qPCR Precision





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 93

