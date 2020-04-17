New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Sequencers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442609/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.7 Billion by the year 2025, Consumables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$406.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$336 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Consumables will reach a market size of US$441.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Next Generation Sequencing Techniques Transform the Genomics Space
Recent Market Activity
Next Generation Sequencers (NGS): A High-Throughput Sequencing
Technology
US Leads the NGS Market, Asia-Pacific to Foster Future Growth
Academic & Research Dominates NGS Market
Oncology Testing - The Application with Most Promising
Opportunities for NGS Technology
Declining Cost of Sequencing to Fuel Adoption of NGS Systems
After Dramatic Price Declines, Is NGS Market Positioned for
Further Disruption?
Global Competitor Market Shares
Next Generation Sequencers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US)
Fluidigm Corporation (US)
Genomatix GmbH (Germany)
Illumina, Inc. (US)
Oxford Gene Technology (UK)
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US)
QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US)
Roche Sequencing (US)
Shenzhen BGI Diagnosis Co., Ltd. (China)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Applications of NGS Technology
NGS Revolutionizes Drug Discovery and Development Space
Genetic Information offered by NGS Aids in Drug Development
Process
Revolutionary Capabilities of NGS Technology to Play a Vital
Part in Advancement of Precision Medicine
Rising Incidences of Cancer & Benefits of Personalized Cancer
Therapy to Propel NGS Market
Comparison of Sanger Sequencing, Real-time PCR Sequencing and
Next Generation Sequencing Methods for Identification of
Driver Mutations
Key Cancer Statistics
NGS Emerges as a Game Changing Technology for Precision Oncology
Personalized Medicine: Growing Prominence of NGS in Providing
Customized Treatments to Patients
Growing Significance of NGS in Enabling Personalized Oncology -
Timeline of Major Developments in Sequencing Technologies &
Applications Related to Oncology
Personal Genomics Services - Blessing or Bane?
NGS Technology Drives RNA Sequencing in Transcriptomics
Longer Reach of a Read: A Key Feature Considered for Sequencing
qPCR - The Core Technique in NGS Technique
Development of New Systems & Platforms to Fuel NGS Utilization
Advancements in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technology
Fuel Adoption
Development Efforts Intensify in Long-Read Sequencing
Single-Cell Genomics: A Promising Application of NGS Technology
Shift from Tumor Biopsies to Cancer Liquid Biopsies
NGS Enhances Study of Antimicrobial Resistance
Effective Use of NGS Tools in Public Healthcare Systems
E-Infrastructure for Storage & Analysis of NGS Data
Explosive Growth in Sequencing Data Drives Focus onto Cloud
Computing
NGS Hold an Edge Over CE Sequencing Method
Standardization of NGS Technique: A Critical Requirement for
Wider Adoption
Challenges Confronting High-throughput Sequencing Market
High Machine Costs and Licensure Fees
Lack of Skilled Personnel
Absence of Regulatory Framework
Limited Access to Scientific Literature and Internet
Suboptimal Outsourcing Services
Regulations Related to NGS-Based Tests
Innovative Technologies
Nanopore Sequence Technology
Single-Molecule Real-Time technology (SMRT)
Direct Genomics? Single Molecule Sequencing
TruSPADES Simplifies Metagenomics Sequencing
GnuBIO Platform
Electron Microscopy DNA Sequencing
FRET-based DNA Sequencing
Identification/Sequencing using Mechanical Properties
MALDI-TOF MS
RNAP Sequencing Method
Tunneling Currents DNA Sequencing
qPCR-Driven Library Quantitation Saves Time and Overheads
Achieving Trans-Block Uniformity
Enhancing qPCR Precision
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 93
