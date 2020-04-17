Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PRESS RELEASE April 17, 2020 at 9:15

Verkkokauppa.com to publish the Interim report January – March 2020 on April 24, 2020

Verkkokauppa.com will publish the Interim report January – March 2020 on Friday, April 24, 2020, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (CET +1). Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the report to analysts, investors and media in a live stream on Friday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time.

In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the report in English in a live stream on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Both events can be viewed as a live webcast at www.verklive.com or investors.verkkokauppa.com. Registration is not required. An on-demand recording of the presentation is available on the company’s internet pages after the event. Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via email investors@verkkokauppa.com .

The presentation material will be available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/presentations after the release has been published.

