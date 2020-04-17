New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442608/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, On-Premise will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$137.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$114.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Premise will reach a market size of US$137.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$725.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

6connect, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Apteriks

Avi Networks, Inc.

BlueCat Networks, Inc.

BT Group plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Crypton Computers Ltd.

EfficientIP

FusionLayer Inc.

Incognito Software Systems, Inc.

Infoblox, Inc.

Men & Mice

Microsoft Corp.

Nexnet Solutions FZ LLC

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

TCPWave, Inc.

ZOHO Corp.







DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

IPAM: Enabling Management of IP Network Infrastructure

Market Overview

Diminishing IPv4 Creates the Need for IPAM

Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth

Opportunities

Competition

Select Leading IPAM Software

IPplan

GestióIP

Solarwinds IP-Address Manager (Desktop Solution for IPAM)

Solarwinds Server-Based IPAM Application

Diamond IP

BlueCat Networks

Infoblox IPAM Solution

IPAM for Windows Server 2016

PowerShell

VitalQIP

Global Competitor Market Shares

DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6connect, Inc. (USA)

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

Apteriks (The Netherlands)

Avi Networks, Inc. (USA)

BlueCat Networks, Inc. (Canada)

BT Group plc (UK)

Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)

Crypton Computers Ltd. (UK)

EfficientIP (France)

FusionLayer, Inc. (Finland)

Incognito Software Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Infoblox, Inc. (USA)

Men & Mice (Iceland)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Nexnet Solutions FZ LLC (UAE)

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (USA)

TCPWave, Inc. (USA)

ZOHO Corporation (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



IPv6 - A Shot in the Arm for IPAM

Trend towards BYOD Provides Opportunity for Growth

Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Growth of DDI Market

Expanding Broadband Connectivity Spurs IPAM Adoption

Opportunity Indicators

Datacenter Centralization Propels Demand for IPAM in the

Enterprise Sector

Growing Need to Manage IP Addresses in Private Networks Spurs

Market Demand

Trend towards Enterprise Mobility Drives Demand for IPAM in the

Enterprise Sector

Increased IP Addresses for Virtual Machines Propel IPAM Demand

Network Complexity Drives Demand for DDI

SMBs Continue to Adopt IPAM Solutions

Upgradation and Replacement Demand Spur Market Growth

Full Life Cycle Management Continues to Gain Interest

DNS - Critical for User-Internet Interaction

Rise in Mobile Device Penetration Spurs DNS Market Growth

Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC)

DNS Security Rise in Prominence

Impact of IPv4 Exhaustion on Domain Names

DHCP Simplifies Network Administration

Monitoring of DNS and DHCP Services

Bundled Offerings Gain Rapid Demand

Ease of Installation Drives Demand for Overlay Management

Solutions





