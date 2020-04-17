Paris, Friday 17 April 2020, 8.00 am CET

BNP Paribas REIM France, on behalf of its managed fund Accimmo Pierre, has acquired the Influence 2.0 office building delivered by Nexity in late 2019 and developing 25,000 sq.m. This iconic building is located within Les Docks de Saint-Ouen, at the foot of line 13 and very soon line 14 of the Paris subway, and hosts the headquarters of the Conseil Régional d’Île-de-France (the regional authority for the Greater Paris area), already renting the adjacent building Influence 1.0 since 2018.

Sigrid Duhamel, CEO of BNP Paribas REIM France, said: « Gateway for the eco district Les Docks de Saint-Ouen, Influence 2.0 is an emblematic and high-quality building offering large floor space of more than 2,900 sq.m each. We are proud of this acquisition, particularly secured in the current context, with a prestigious and sustainable tenant and its location in a neighbourhood undergoing considerable change benefitting from a double subway service with lines 13 and 14. »

Véronique Bédague, Chairwoman and CEO of Nexity Immobilier d’entreprise added: « We are very proud to have been able to carry out this project in the current context of global economic slowdown. It shows the recognition of the quality of the building designed by Jacques Ferrier Architectures and occupied by the Conseil Régional d’Île-de-France in Saint-Ouen, and validating the attractiveness of this territory at the eastern edge of Paris. It’s also showing the trust of BNP Paribas REIM in our know-how, by acquiring a sustainable building entailing stringent environmental performance (HQE® Excellent, BREEAM Very Good, RT 2012 -40%) ».

Nexity was advised by Nexity Conseil et Transaction and l’Etude Chevreux.

BNP Paribas REIM was advised by l’Etude Thiberge, Allen et Overy and Etyo





About BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Management

BNP Paribas REIM, a business line of BNP Paribas Real Estate, provides a wide range of real estate funds and investment solutions for international investors across all assets classes and all countries in Europe. With a local presence in eight countries (France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg), BNP Paribas REIM employs more than 350 professionals who provide solutions to over 100,000 clients, both institutional and private investors. At the end of 2019, BNP Paribas REIM managed € 30.1bn of assets in Europe.

BNP Paribas REIM is the business line dedicated to Investment Management within BNP Paribas Real Estate consisting of various legal entities: France: BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Management (SA); Italy: BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Management Italy (SGR); Germany: BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Management Germany (GmbH); UK: BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Management UK (Limited); Luxembourg: BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Management Luxembourg S.A.

The respective legal entities responsible for offering clients products or services are named in the respective product documentation, contracts and information material.

