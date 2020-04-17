ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 APRIL 2020 at 9.30 EEST



Orion has been notified by the largest shareholders by votes that at the AGM to be held on 6 May 2020 they will support the proposals that are in the notice to the AGM

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Orion Corporation is held on Wednesday, 6 May 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EEST in Messukeskus Helsinki, Exhibition and Convention Centre. Special arrangements related to the coronavirus situation will be observed at the meeting. In arranging the meeting, Orion abides by all orders given by the authorities and the meeting can only be held if the number of participants present at the meeting is so low that the meeting can be held in compliance with the orders given by the authorities.

To ensure the decision-making process and to shorten the length of the meeting, Orion Corporation has received notice from the largest shareholders by votes registered in the shareholder register (shareholders not entitled to participate in General Meetings based on their shareholdings are, however, disregarded in calculating the largest shareholders), according to which the shareholders will at the AGM support the proposals that are in the notice to the AGM published on 14 April 2020. The total votes of the shares represented by the shareholders that have given the notification are more than 30 percent of the total votes of all Orion Corporation shares.



Orion takes the coronavirus situation very seriously while aiming to ensure the best interests of the Company and its shareholders by holding the AGM on 6 May 2020. This makes it possible, inter alia, to resolve on the payment of the dividend proposed by the Board of Directors. Due to these reasons, Orion urges shareholders to avoid being present at the meeting venue. Instead of being present at the meeting venue, the shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting by voting in advance or alternatively, by authorizing Merilampi Attorneys Ltd.’s proxy representative to represent them at the AGM (at no cost to the shareholder). The shareholders can also follow the AGM via a live video stream over the internet.

Additional information on the AGM including, among others, instructions for issuing proxy documents and following the meeting via a live video stream are available at https://www.orion.fi/en/agm2020 .





