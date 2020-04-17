New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Farm Equipment Rental Market by Equipment Type, Power Output, Drive, Region – Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885844/?utm_source=GNW

4 billion by 2025. Factors such as the shortage of farm labor and increasing labor cost, along with rising demand for crop productivity and operational efficiency,are projected to drive the growth of this market. The increasing government subsidies for farming equipment in developing countries further provide open opportunities for growth of the farm equipment rental market.



The four-wheel-drive segment, by drive, is projected to dominate the market by 2025.

The four-wheel-drive segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018.They havemassive pulling capacity and have high wheel-slip and wheel-power capacities. The distinctive feature of this machinery is that it has controls to move all four wheels and provides higher traction as compared to that of 2WD tractors. It is highly versatile and can also support a broader scope of implements including haulage, loader, mowing, plant protection, tillage, and slashing. It is projected to grow from 2020 to 2025, with high demand expected to arise from developing regions.



The 71-130 HP segment of the farm equipment rentalmarket is projectedto grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The 71-130 HP segment accounted for a larger share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The increased government support in the Asia Pacific and South America is expected to fuel the demand for 71-130 HP equipment during the forecast period.



This range of power output also offers farmers 2WD as well as 4WD drive types,which makes it feasible for farmers with small as well as large holdings to use these efficiently. All the developing countries with developing agricultural economies can easily work with this power range and also increase the mechanization levels of the farms.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the high adoption of farm equipment, such as tractors and harvesters,on renting basis,in the region.



According to the FAOSTAT, the Asia Pacific region contributed to more than 60% of the global population in 2017, with China and India being two of the most populous countries in the world.Hence, the increase in food demand in this region has led to a surge in the use of technologically advanced farm equipment for higher productivity in crop production.



The predominance of small-scale manufacturers and increasing focus on rice cultivation is also widely seen across various countries in the Asia Pacific region. Further, a shift from the adoption of labor-intensive farming techniques to advanced technological equipment in the agricultural sector across the Asia Pacific countries has led to increasing demand for tractor and various farming equipment such as harvester and spraying and threshing equipment for the renting purpose.



Break-up of Primaries

By Company Type: Tier 1- 50%, Tier 2 -30%,and Tier 3 -20% By Designation:C-level -40%,D-level - 30%, and Others*-30% By Region:Asia Pacific -50%, Europe - 15%, North America – 15%,South America - 10%, Rest of the World (RoW)**-10% *Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers. **RoW includes Africa, the Middle East, and other countries in RoW. Leading players profiled in this report 1. John Deere (US) 2. CNH Industrial (UK) 3. Kubota Corporation (Japan) 4. AGCO Corporation (US) 5. Mahindra & Mahindra (India) 6. JCB (UK) 7. Escorts Ltd (India) 8. Tractors and Farm Equipment’s Ltd. (India) 9. Pape Group (US) 10. Premier Equipment Rentals (US) 11. Flaman Group of Companies (Canada) 12. Pacific Ag Rentals (US) 13. Pacific Tractors & implements Ltd (US) 14. Kwipped Inc. (US) 15. Cedar street sales & rentals (US) 16. Farmease (US) 17. EM3 Agri Services (India)

18. German Bliss Equipment Inc. (US)

19. Friesen Sales & Rentals (Canada).



Research Coverage

This report segmentsthefarm equipment rental market, onthe basis of equipment type, power output,drive, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the farm equipment rental market,the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the farm equipment rental market.

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them.

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the farm equipment rental marketis flourishing.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885844/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001