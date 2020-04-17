Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Aftermarket Research Report: By Component, Distribution Channel - Industry Size, Trend, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing internet penetration and growing online product portfolio of auto parts manufacturers are expected to fuel the growth of electronic retailing (e-tailing) in the global automotive aftermarket. Moreover, the availability of a wide range of products and hassle-free transaction options, with timely delivery, as per the consumer preference, will further result in a shift of consumers from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce platforms. Equipment such as headlights and lighting components and dashboard instruments are easily available on online portals.



On the basis of distribution channel, the online distribution channel category is expected to progress with the higher CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). Online distribution channels allow consumers to directly buy the components from a seller, over the internet, using a web browser or a smartphone application. Customers can shop online using a range of devices, including desktop computers, laptops, tablet computers, and smartphones. With the rise in the internet penetration, especially in developing countries such as Brazil and India, the automotive aftermarket is expected to witness an increase in the online sale of products during the forecast period.



Based on component, the equipment category is expected to progress with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dashboard instruments, under the equipment category, are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. With the rapid installation of technologically advanced and connected aftermarket instruments, including smart instrument clusters, central displays, and warning and information lights, in passenger cars, the automotive aftermarket is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Globally, Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the largest market for aftermarket components during the historical period (2015-2019). The regional market is mainly driven by the rising number of vehicles in operation and average age of vehicles in countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. Additionally, the Latin American, Middle Eastern, and African (LAMEA) automotive aftermarket is growing rapidly, on account of the escalating demand for electric vehicles in the region. This, in turn, is expected to increase the requirement for electrical and other related equipment in the region, during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 by Component

4.1.1.1 Engine Parts

4.1.1.1.1 Pistons and Piston Rings

4.1.1.1.2 Engine Valves and Parts

4.1.1.1.3 Fuel Injection Systems and Carburetors

4.1.1.1.4 Powertrain Components and Other Parts

4.1.1.2 Drive Transmission and Steering Parts

4.1.1.2.1 Clutch Assembly Systems and Other Parts

4.1.1.2.2 Gearboxes

4.1.1.2.3 Axles

4.1.1.2.4 Steering Systems

4.1.1.2.5 Wheels

4.1.1.3 Suspension and Braking Parts

4.1.1.3.1 Brake Calipers

4.1.1.3.2 Brake Pads

4.1.1.3.3 Suspension Systems

4.1.1.3.4 Other Parts

4.1.1.4 Equipment

4.1.1.4.1 Headlights and Lighting Components

4.1.1.4.2 Wiper and Washer Systems

4.1.1.4.3 Dashboard Instruments

4.1.1.4.4 Other Equipment

4.1.1.5 Electrical Parts

4.1.1.5.1 Starter Motors

4.1.1.5.2 Spark Plugs

4.1.1.5.3 Electric Ignition Systems

4.1.1.5.4 Battery and Other Parts

4.1.1.6 Other Miscellaneous

4.1.2 by Distribution Channel

4.1.2.1 Offline Distribution Channel

4.1.2.2 Online Distribution Channel

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 E-Tailing in the Automotive Aftermarket

4.3.1.2 Increasing Focus Towards Vehicle Weight Reduction

4.3.1.3 Consolidation and Joint Ventures Among Key Players

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Vehicles in Operation (VIO)

4.3.2.2 Increase in Average Age of Vehicles

4.3.2.3 Rise in the Number of Road Accidents

4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

4.3.3.2 Availability of Counterfeit Products

4.3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Increase in Private Label Brands

4.3.4.2 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 North America

4.5.1.1 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

4.5.1.2 Notification of Defects and Noncompliance

4.5.1.3 Making Safety Devices and Elements Inoperative

4.5.1.4 CAPA Certification

4.5.2 Europe

4.5.2.1 Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA)

4.5.2.2 Type Approval for Automotive Systems and Components

4.5.3 APAC

4.5.4 LAMEA

4.5.4.1 Emirates Authority of Standardization and Metrology (ESMA)



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Engine Parts, by Product Type

5.1.2 Drive Transmission and Steering Parts, by Product Type

5.1.3 Suspension and Braking Parts, by Product Type

5.1.4 Equipment, by Product Type

5.1.5 Electrical Parts, by Product Type

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Major Markets: Segment Analysis

10.1 The U.S.

10.2 China

10.3 Germany

10.4 The U.K.

10.5 France

10.6 India



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions, Divestures, and Partnerships

11.4.3 Client Wins

11.4.4 Facility Expansion

11.4.5 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Delphi Technologies PLC

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.3 DENSO Corporation

12.4 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

12.5 Continental AG

12.6 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.7 Valeo SA

12.8 Tenneco Inc.

12.9 Meritor Inc.

12.10 AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.

12.11 NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

12.12 BorgWarner Inc.

12.13 Knorr - Bremse AG

12.14 Dana Inc.

12.15 Mando Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5b08vp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900