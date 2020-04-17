Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Intermediaries: Analysis of the impact of COVID-19 for travel intermediaries using the SWOT framework - Company Impact Report - Issue 1" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, is dominating headlines the world over. The travel & tourism sector is suffering significant disruption and travel intermediaries are feeling the effects.



Key Highlights

The impact on travel intermediaries has been widely overlooked in comparison to both airlines and lodging but the effects are and will be just as negative.

Lack of consumer spending is one of the major threats facing companies across the board post-COVID19 as many are on the verge of collapse.

Travel intermediaries often act as a direct link in the chain of distribution between a company and their consumer base and thus are a vital consideration in the global impact of COVID-19.

Scope

This report provides insight into what constitute strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for players in the travel intermediaries industry. It also provides examples of relevant companies for each SWOT element.

