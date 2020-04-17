Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Intermediaries: Analysis of the impact of COVID-19 for travel intermediaries using the SWOT framework - Company Impact Report - Issue 1" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, is dominating headlines the world over. The travel & tourism sector is suffering significant disruption and travel intermediaries are feeling the effects.
Key Highlights
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v459yr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: