The global smart manufacturing market is expected to be worth USD 214.7 billion by 2020 and USD 384.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2025.



Major factors driving the growth of the smart manufacturing market include the growing adoption of Industry 4.0, rising emphasis on industrial automation in manufacturing processes, increasing government involvement in supporting industrial automation, the growing emphasis on regulatory compliances, increasing complexities in supply chains, and surging demand for software systems that reduce time and cost.

However, threats related to cybersecurity, complexities in implementing smart manufacturing systems, the lack of awareness about the benefits of adopting information and enabling technologies, and the lack of skilled workforce pose challenges to the growth of the market.

The key players operating in the smart manufacturing market are 3D Systems (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cisco (US), Emerson (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Rockwell (US), SAP (Germany), Schneider (France), Siemens (Germany), and Yokogawa (Japan).

Market for AI in Manufacturing is expected to grow at highest CAGR among enabling technologies from 2020 to 2025



The AI in manufacturing market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. AI in manufacturing is used to communicate with machines, extract data from the field, analyze that data, and perform required tasks. From material movement to machinery inspection and self-diagnostics, which are usually performed by human labor or robots with the help of human intelligence, manufacturing operations can be performed in lesser time and cost and without human intervention with AI-based systems.



Market for enterprise manufacturing intelligence is expected to grow at highest CAGR among information technologies from 2020 to 2025



In the process industry, manufacturers aim for the consistency, efficiency, and quality of process inputs to achieve the highest yield. EMI software assists these manufacturers to optimize their manufacturing processes in real-time and help drive greater yields and ensure product quality consistently. Individual or separate production units often characterize discrete industries, wherein produce is in low volume with very high complexity or in high volume with low complexity.

With continuous changes in materials, technologies, and markets, these manufacturing plants need to be highly efficient, productive, and flexible. The implementation of EMI in these sectors ensures optimal supply-chain management through the integration of production processes. It automates production processes and helps reduce manufacturing costs.



APAC to continue to hold largest share of global smart manufacturing market during forecast period



APAC is expected to continue to hold the largest share of the smart manufacturing market from 2020 to 2025. Rapid industrialization in APAC has boosted the manufacturing sector in APAC. Countries in APAC have the presence of a large number of small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), which employ more than 70% of the total population in the countries. The need for huge investments for the successful implementation of industrial control systems security projects restricts SMEs from adopting a strong security practice within their organizations.

However, manufacturing companies across the world are focusing on adopting smart manufacturing technologies that would assess equipment and their performance in real time and accordingly decide on the effective predictive maintenance plan. Thus, smart manufacturing solutions help companies to reduce the overall operational and maintenance costs and eliminate the need for unnecessary maintenance.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Smart Manufacturing Market

4.2 Smart Manufacturing Market, By Enabling Technology

4.3 Smart Manufacturing Market, By Process Industry

4.4 Smart Manufacturing Market, By Discrete Industry

4.5 Smart Manufacturing Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Industry 4.0

5.2.1.2 Rising Emphasis on Industrial Automation in Manufacturing Processes

5.2.1.3 Increasing Government Involvement in Supporting Industrial Automation

5.2.1.4 Growing Emphasis on Regulatory Compliances

5.2.1.5 Increasing Complexities in Supply Chains

5.2.1.6 Surging Demand for Software Systems that Reduce Time and Cost

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Investments and Costs Involved in Implementing Smart Manufacturing Solutions

5.2.2.2 Lack of Standardization Among Equipment Manufacturers and in Connectivity Protocols

5.2.2.3 Constant Need for Software Upgrades

5.2.2.4 Low Adoption of Technologies Owing to Technical Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Adoption of IoT and Cloud Platforms

5.2.3.2 Increased Integration of Different Solutions to Provide Improved Performance

5.2.3.3 Rapid Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Threats Related to Cybersecurity

5.2.4.2 Complexity in Implementation of Smart Manufacturing Technology Systems

5.2.4.3 Lack of Awareness About Benefits of Adopting Information and Enabling Technologies

5.2.4.4 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.3 Industrial Wearable Devices Trends in Smart Manufacturing

5.3.1 By Device

5.3.1.1 Smart Watches

5.3.1.2 Smart Bands

5.3.1.3 Smart Clothing

5.3.1.4 Wearable Cameras

5.3.2 By Application

5.3.2.1 Field Repair Services

5.3.2.2 Operation and Assembly

5.3.2.3 Employee Monitoring

5.3.2.4 Warehouse Management

5.3.2.5 Emergency Response



6 Smart Manufacturing Market, By Information Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Human Machine Interface

6.2.1 By Offering

6.2.1.1 Software

6.2.1.1.1 HMI Software Enhances Efficiency of Production Processes

6.2.1.2 Hardware

6.2.1.2.1 Evolution of Industrial Internet of Things Leading to Adoption of HMI

6.2.2 By Configuration Type

6.2.2.1 Increasing Requirement for High Efficiency and Monitoring in Manufacturing Plants is Expected to Drive HMI Market

6.3 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence

6.3.1 By Offering

6.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Enhanced Operational Efficiency Increases Demand for EMI

6.3.2 By Deployment Type

6.3.2.1 High Pressure on Reducing Total Cost of Ownership in Manufacturing Plants Increases Deployment of EMI Solutions

6.4 Plant Asset Management

6.4.1 By Offering

6.4.1.1 Pam Solutions Help Improve Operational Efficiency of Business Processes

6.4.2 By Deployment

6.4.2.1 Cloud (Online) Deployment Mode is Gaining Popularity Due to Growing Demand for Advanced Technologies

6.4.3 By Asset Type

6.4.3.1 Pam Solutions Are in Demand for Production Assets Such as Monitoring Rotating and Reciprocating Equipment

6.5 Manufacturing Execution System

6.5.1 By Deployment Type

6.5.1.1 Market for Hybrid Deployment to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

6.5.2 By Offering

6.5.2.1 Reduction in Manufacturing Cycle Time and Electronic Maintenance of Data Are Major Drivers for High Demand for Manufacturing Execution Systems

6.6 Industrial Communication

6.6.1 By Offering

6.6.1.1 Components

6.6.1.1.1 Market for Industrial Controllers and Processors to Witness Significant Growth

6.6.1.2 Software

6.6.1.2.1 Growing Importance of Network-Management Software With Rising Network Complexities

6.6.1.3 Services

6.6.1.3.1 Increasing Focus of Tier 1 Players Toward Comprehensive Industrial Communication Solutions to Propel Industrial Communication Service Market Growth

6.6.2 Communication Protocol

6.6.2.1 Rising Adoption of Wireless Communication Protocol in Remote Control and Remote Maintenance Systems

6.7 Warehouse Management System

6.7.1 By Offering

6.7.1.1 Digitization of Supply Chain Management Propels Growth of Warehouse Management System Market

6.7.2 Implementation Type

6.7.2.1 Increasing Adoption of On-Cloud Wms Solutions

6.7.3 By Tiber Type

6.7.3.1 Rising Demand for Wms from Several Industries



7 Smart Manufacturing Market, By Enabling Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial 3D Printing

7.2.1 By Offering

7.2.1.1 Printers

7.2.1.1.1 Increasing Demand from Several Industries Propels Growth of Industrial 3D Printing Market

7.2.1.2 Materials

7.2.1.2.1 Rapid Increase in Demand for Wide Range of Materials Owing to Emerging Technologies

7.2.1.3 Software

7.2.1.3.1 Surging Demand for Development of User-Friendly Software

7.2.1.4 Services

7.2.1.4.1 3D Printing Service Sector is Gaining Significant Traction

7.2.2 By Application

7.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Industrial 3D Printing in Emerging Applications

7.2.3 By Process

7.2.3.1 Government Investments and Aggressive R&D Activities Undertaken By Industry Experts Drive Industrial 3D Printing Market

7.2.4 By Technology

7.2.4.1 Ability of Industrial 3D Printing Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Processes and Enhance Supply Chain Management Likely to Offer Opportunity to Industrial 3D Printing Market

7.3 Collaborative Robot

7.3.1 By Payload Capacity

7.3.1.1 High Potential for Robot Installations in Many Countries

7.3.2 By Application

7.3.2.1 Increasing Investments in Automation By Industries

7.4 IIoT

7.4.1 By Device & Technology

7.4.1.1 Support from Governments of Different Countries for R&D Activities Related to IIoT

7.4.2 By Software

7.4.2.1 Increasing Use of Cloud Computing Platforms Propels Growth of IIoT Market, By Software

7.5 AI in Manufacturing

7.5.1 By Offering

7.5.1.1 Hardware

7.5.1.1.1 Evolving Industrial IoT and Automation Boost Hardware Market Growth

7.5.1.2 Software

7.5.1.2.1 AI Solution Providers Are Focusing on Developing Robust Cloud-Based Solutions for Their Clients

7.5.2 By Technology

7.5.2.1 AI Technologies Enable Machines to Execute Activities That Are Currently Being Performed By Humans

7.5.3 By Application

7.5.3.1 Ai-Based Quality Control Applications Enable Plant Operators to Quickly Detect Product Variations During Production

7.6 Machine Condition Monitoring

7.6.1 By Monitoring Technique

7.6.1.1 Rising Adoption of Wireless Communication Technology in Machine Condition Monitoring

7.6.2 By Offering

7.6.2.1 Hardware

7.6.2.1.1 Industrial Internet of Things to Unfold New Growth Avenues

7.6.2.2 Software

7.6.2.2.1 Condition Monitoring Software Help in Evaluating Equipment Reliability Parameters

7.6.3 By Deployment Type

7.6.3.1 Advantages of Cloud Deployment Over On-Premises Deployment to Drive Demand for Cloud-Based Monitoring Solutions

7.7 Industrial Machine Vision

7.7.1 By Component

7.7.1.1 Hardware

7.7.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Vision-Guided Robotic Systems

7.7.1.2 Software

7.7.1.2.1 Deep Learning Frameworks Offer Great Flexibility to Program Developers Owing to Their Ability to Design and Train Customized Deep Neural Networks

7.7.2 By Product

7.7.2.1 Increasing Adoption of 3D Machine Vision Systems

7.7.3 By Application

7.7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Quality Inspection and Automation to Drive Adoption of Machine Vision Systems

7.8 Industrial Cybersecurity

7.8.1 By Type

7.8.1.1 Government Funding to Improve Cybersecurity of Industrial Environment

7.8.2 By Product

7.8.2.1 Growing Incidents of Data Breaches Due to Increasing Number of Connected Devices in Industrial Control System Drive Market for Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions

7.8.3 By Solution and Service

7.8.3.1 Growth in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing Adoption of IoT in Industrial Control Systems Propel Industrial Cybersecurity Market Growth

7.9 Digital Twin

7.9.1 Increasing Adoption of Emerging Technologies Such as IoT and Cloud for Implementation of Digital Twin Are Driving Growth of Digital Twin Market

7.10 Automated Guided Vehicle

7.10.1 By Type

7.10.1.1 Growing Demand for Automation in Material Handling Across Industries Propels AGV Market Growth

7.10.2 By Navigation Technology

7.10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Automation in Material Handling Across Industries Propels Growth of Navigation Technology in AGV Market

7.10.3 By Application

7.10.3.1 High Adoption of Automated Guided Vehicles in Transportation Sector Drives AGV Market

7.11 Blockchain in Manufacturing

7.11.1 By Application

7.11.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Energy Efficiency and Cost of Production Fuel Demand for Blockchain in Manufacturing

7.12 Ar and Vr in Manufacturing

7.12.1 By Technology

7.12.1.1 Augmented Reality Technology

7.12.1.1.1 Increased Interest of Tech Giants in Ar Market Has Resulted in Upsurge in Investments

7.12.1.2 Virtual Reality Technology

7.12.1.2.1 Advancements in Technologies and Growing Digitization Propel Growth of Vr Technology Market

7.12.2 By Offering

7.12.2.1 Hardware

7.12.2.1.1 Sensors Are Widely Used in Ar Devices



7.12.2.2 Software

7.12.2.2.1 Emergence of Mobile Devices With Ar Capabilities Drives Demand for Cloud-Based Ar Solutions

7.12.3 By Device Type

7.12.3.1 Ar-Head-Mounted Displays Are Widely Adopted Across Companies to Improve Work Efficiency



8 Smart Manufacturing Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Process Industry

8.2.1 Oil & Gas

8.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Remote Monitoring Solutions Due to Growing Number of Operations in Remote Offshore Locations

8.2.2 Food & Beverages

8.2.2.1 Rapid Technological Developments in Industries Leading to Growth of Smart Manufacturing Market

8.2.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.2.3.1 Rising Implementation of Automated Processes to Ensure Operational Efficiency in Manufacturing Processes

8.2.4 Chemicals

8.2.4.1 Increasing Focus of Chemical Companies to Ensure Asset Reliability and Operational Efficiency Propels Demand for Smart Manufacturing Solutions

8.2.5 Energy & Power

8.2.5.1 High Demand for Advanced Control and Advanced Solutions in Energy & Power Sector to Foster Smart Manufacturing Market Growth

8.2.6 Metals & Mining

8.2.6.1 Strict Regulations to Ensure Safety During Mining Operations Fuel Adoption of Smart Manufacturing Technologies

8.2.7 Pulp & Paper

8.2.7.1 Growing Adoption of Digitalization in Paper Industry to Increase Implementation of Smart Manufacturing Process

8.2.8 Others

8.3 Discrete Industry

8.3.1 Automotive

8.3.1.1 Technological Innovations in Automotive Industry Drive Smart Manufacturing Market Growth

8.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

8.3.2.1 High Equipment Costs Encourage Adoption of Smart Manufacturing Technologies to Avoid Equipment Failure Risks

8.3.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

8.3.3.1 Continuous Advancements in this Industry Drive Demand for Smart Manufacturing Solutions to Increase Productivity

8.3.4 Medical Devices

8.3.4.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Manufacturing Solutions for Higher Efficiency in Manufacturing Processes

8.3.5 Machine Manufacturing

8.3.5.1 Surging Demand for Predictive Maintenance to Propel Smart Manufacturing Market Growth

8.3.6 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Plant Asset Management Market

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

10.3.1 Visionaries

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.5 Business Strategy Excellence

10.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.6.1 Contracts, Agreements, Collaborations, Expansions, and Partnerships

10.6.2 Product Launches and Developments

10.6.3 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 3D Systems

11.1.2 ABB

11.1.3 Cisco

11.1.4 Emerson

11.1.5 GE

11.1.6 Honeywell

11.1.7 IBM

11.1.8 Mitsubishi Corporation

11.1.9 Rockwell

11.1.10 Schneider

11.1.11 Siemens

11.1.12 Oracle

11.1.13 SAP

11.1.14 Stratasys

11.1.15 Yokogawa

11.2 Right to Win

11.3 Other Key Players

11.3.1 Cognex

11.3.2 Google

11.3.3 Intel

11.3.4 Keyence

11.3.5 Nvidia

11.3.6 PTC

11.3.7 Samsung

11.3.8 Sony

11.3.9 Universal Robots



